Sidney's Dowling, Hutt, Payne named all-district

A trio of Sidney volleyball athletes has earned all-district honors.

Sidney juniors Avery Dowling, Emily Hutt and Kaden Payne were part of the 20-athlete Class 1A Southwest All-District team, released Wednesday, Nov. 17, by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association.

The IGCA released all-district and all-state teams for all five classes.

Dowling led the Cowgirls this season with 806 assists and added 176 digs. Hutt paced Sidney with 358 digs while Payne’s 314 kills and 46 blocks were most on the team.

The Corner Conference made up nearly half of the team with Anna Kelley of Griswold, Kaelynn Driskell of Fremont-Mills, Stanton’s Jenna Stephens and Marleigh Johnson and East Mills’ Emily Williams and Miah Urban also earning all-district honors.