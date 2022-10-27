Sidney's Dowling, Hutt, Payne named first team all-Corner

Sidney seniors Kaden Payne and Avery Dowling were two of four elite selections to the first team of the Corner Conference’s all-conference volleyball team.

Five Sidney Cowgirls and one Essex Trojanette were honored as the conference released its all-conference selections Thursday, Oct. 27.

Payne, Dowling and Emily Hutt were all first team selections on an eight-athlete first team that was made up exclusively of seniors.

Payne led the Cowgirls with 394 kills and 75 blocks. Dowling surpassed 2,000 career assists, finishing this season with 896. She also finished with 223 digs. Hutt broke the school record for digs in a season, with her 469 this season leaving her just four short of 1,000 for her career.

East Mills’ Emily Williams and Stanton’s Marleigh Johnson were the other two elite selections. Stanton’s Jenna Stephens, Teagan Ewalt of Fremont-Mills and Miah Urban of East Mills were also selected to the first team.

Sidney juniors Fallon Sheldon and Eve Brumbaugh were selected to the second team.

Brumbaugh finished the season with 314 digs and 180 kills, while Sheldon ended the year with 116 kills, 84 digs and 40 aces.

Other second team selections were: Aspen Crouse, Evelyn Stoakes and Jaimee Davis of East Mills, Stanton’s Lauren Johnson, Bella Gute of Fremont-Mills and Griswold’s Makenna Askeland.

Essex junior Brooke Burns was an honorable mention selection. Burns was the primary setter for the Trojanettes and ended the season with 227 assists. She also accumulated 41 kills, 39 digs and 33 aces.

The conference’s other honorable mention selections were: Mia Goodman of East Mills, Stanton’s Abby Burke, Carlie Chambers of Fremont-Mills, Hamburg’s Emma Barrett and Whitney Pennock and Carolina Arcia of Griswold.