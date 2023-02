Sidney senior Avery Dowling has been named to the academic all-state basketball team by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association.

Dowling was one of 58 seniors who earned a place on the team.

To be chosen to the team, an athlete must be a senior and have a cumulative GPA of 3.75 and an ACT score of 27 or higher.

Dowling averaged 9.3 points and five rebounds per game for the Cowgirls this season.