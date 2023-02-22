Sidney senior Avery Dowling was one of four members of the Sidney girls basketball team that earned Corner Conference All-Conference recognition in teams released Tuesday, Feb. 21, by the conference.

One Essex athlete was also recognized.

Dowling averaged 9.3 points per game and also contributed five rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest for a Cowgirl team that won nine games this season.

Dowling was part of a seven-athlete first team, which included unanimous selections Jenna Stephens of Stanton, Izzy Weldon of Fremont-Mills and East Mills’ Emily Williams. Other first team selections were Teagan Ewalt of Fremont-Mills, Marleigh Johnson of Stanton and East Mills’ Miah Urban.

Sidney seniors Aunika Hayes and Kaden Payne were selected to the second team.

Hayes led the Cowgirls in scoring and rebounding with 9.5 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. Payne put up 8.9 points per game to go with 7.2 rebounds and 2.5 blocks.

Other second team selections were Aspen Crouse of East Mills, Fremont-Mills’ Ryleigh Ewalt, Stanton’s Hannah Olson and Leah Sandin, and McKenna Wiechman of Griswold.

Essex’s Brooke Burns and Sidney’s Emily Hutt were both honorable mention selections.

Burns scored 12.1 points per game to lead the Trojanettes to a four-win season. She also contributed 2.5 steals per game.

Hutt scored 3.8 points per game, while also averaging 4.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest.

Other honorable mention picks were Emma Barrett of Hamburg, Stanton’s Abby Burke, Natalie Goodman of East Mills and Ella Thornton of Fremont-Mills.