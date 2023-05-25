Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Sidney senior Avery Dowling has been named to the Iowa Girls Coaches Association’s All-District Girls Golf team.

Dowling was one of seven athletes named to the Region 1 team, released Tuesday, May 23, by the IGCA.

Additionally, Dowling’s head coach, Janice Shanno, was named the Region 1 Coach of the Year.

Dowling was joined on the Region 1 team by Maggie Bloom of Alta-Aurelia, Glidden-Ralston’s Addy Boell, Addison Brink of Riverside, Miaya Fourez of Southwest Valley, Audubon’s Kali Irlmeier and Kylie Powers of IKM-Manning.

Shanno’s Cowgirls qualified for the state golf tournament for the first time in school history. Dowling and her teammates compete in the Class 1A State Tournament Thursday and Friday.