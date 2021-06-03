 Skip to main content
Sidney's Dowling shows well at state golf tournament
Sidney's Dowling shows well at state golf tournament

Avery Dowling, Sidney

Sidney sophomore Avery Dowling holds up her state golf participant medal while posing for a picture with cowgirl head coach Janice Shanno after her second round of the Class 1A state golf tournament Wednesday, June 2, in Ames. Dowling finished 32nd overall with a 36-hole total of 193.

 Photo courtesy Janice Shanno/Sidney Community Schools

Sidney sophomore Avery Dowling finished 32nd out of more than 70 athletes at the Class 1A state golf tournament June 1-2 at the Ames Golf and Country Club.

Dowling became the first Cowgirl ever to play at the state golf tournament and finished the 36-hole, two-day tournament with a 193.

Dowling opened play Tuesday with a 99 and improved her play by five strokes Wednesday in the second round of competition.

Dowling’s two days concludes a great season for her and she’ll return to the course next year with hopes of leading a Cowgirl team a little further than their appearance in a regional final this season. They lose just one athlete, Tia McClane, from that team.

Greenlee Smock of Lynnville-Sully shot a 77 both days to finish with a 154, winning the individual competition by two strokes.

Bishop Garrigan won the team competition with a 671, beating runner-up Central Lyon by 74.

