Sidney's Dowling shows well at state golf tournament

Sidney sophomore Avery Dowling finished 32nd out of more than 70 athletes at the Class 1A state golf tournament June 1-2 at the Ames Golf and Country Club.

Dowling became the first Cowgirl ever to play at the state golf tournament and finished the 36-hole, two-day tournament with a 193.

Dowling opened play Tuesday with a 99 and improved her play by five strokes Wednesday in the second round of competition.

Dowling’s two days concludes a great season for her and she’ll return to the course next year with hopes of leading a Cowgirl team a little further than their appearance in a regional final this season. They lose just one athlete, Tia McClane, from that team.

Greenlee Smock of Lynnville-Sully shot a 77 both days to finish with a 154, winning the individual competition by two strokes.

Bishop Garrigan won the team competition with a 671, beating runner-up Central Lyon by 74.