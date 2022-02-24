Sidney's Dowling, Ward named first team all-conference

Sidney senior Chay Ward and junior Avery Dowling were both selected to the first team of the Corner Conference’s all-conference girls basketball team, released Thursday, Feb. 24.

Dowling and Ward both scored in double figures for the Cowgirls, with Dowling leading the team at 11.9 points per game while adding 4.4 rebounds and two assists per contest. Ward put up 10.9 points per game while also contributing six rebounds and 2.1 steals each time out.

Ward and Dowling were joined on the first team by Jenna Stephens, Marleigh Johnson and Abby Burke, all of Stanton, along with East Mills’ Emily Williams and Fremont-Mills’ Teagan Ewalt.

Sidney junior Kaden Payne and Essex senior Riley Jensen were both second team selections while Sidney junior Emily Hutt was an honorable mention pick. Jensen was the only Trojanette selected to the team.

Other second team selections were: Miah Urban and Aspen Crouse of East Mills, Stanton’s Leah Sandin, Griswold’s McKenna Wiechman and Ryleigh Ewalt of Fremont-Mills.

Mia Goodman of East Mills and Brenna Rossell of Griswold earned honorable mention selections.

The final Corner Conference standings from the season are below.

Stanton 10-0

East Mills 8-2

Sidney 6-4

Fremont-Mills 4-6

Essex 2-8

Griswold 0-10