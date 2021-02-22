Sidney's Dowling, Ward named to Corner first team

Sidney sophomore Avery Dowling and junior Chay Ward were selected to the first team of the Corner Conference girls basketball all-conference teams, which were released Saturday, Feb. 20.

Dowling and Ward both scored nearly 13 points per game to lead the team. Ward averaged nearly six rebounds per game and about two steals and two assists. Dowling pulled down almost five rebounds per game along with about two assists and 1.5 steals.

East Mills’ Emily Williams and Stanton’s Jenna Stephens and Marleigh Johnson were the three elite all-conference selections. Izzy Weldon of Fremont-Mills was also named to the first team.

Ward was the only athlete on the first team that isn’t a sophomore or freshman.

Essex senior Elise Dailey was named to the second team. Dailey just missed averaging a double-double this season with 11.4 points and 9.9 rebounds per game. She also blocked 2.9 shots per contest.

Dailey was joined on the second team by Miah Urban of East Mills, McKenna Wiechman of Griswold, the Fremont-Mills duo of Kaelynn Driskell and Teagan Ewalt as well as Stanton’s Abby Burke.

Kenna Howard of Fremont-Mills, Aspen Crouse of East Mills and Mikala Pelzer of Griswold were honorable mention selections.