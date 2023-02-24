Sidney sophomore Braedon Godfread was a first team selection to the Corner Conference’s boys basketball all-conference team, released Thursday, Feb. 23 by the conference.

Godfread was one of three Sidney athletes who received all-conference recognition. Two Essex athletes were also honored.

Godfread scored 15.7 points and secured 7.8 rebounds per game this season, leading Sidney in both categories. He added two blocks per contest.

There were three unanimous selections to the six-athlete all-conference first team in Mason Crouse and Braden West of East Mills and Stanton’s Nolan Grebin. Stanton’s Evan Gettler, Taylor Reed of Fremont-Mills and Godfread were the other first team selections.

Michael Hensley of Sidney and Tony Racine of Essex were both named to the conference’s second team.

Hensley averaged 9.5 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. Racine put up a double-double, scoring 12 points per contest and averaging another 11.1 rebounds per contest.

Other second team selections were Davis McGrew of East Mills, Stanton’s Jacob Martin, JT Mahaney of Fremont-Mills and Griswold’s Kamron Brownlee.

Sidney’s Grant Whitehead and Qwintyn Vanatta of Essex both earned honorable mention recognition.

Whitehead was second on the Cowboys with 12.6 points per game. He added 3.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 3.3 steals per contest. Vanatta led the Trojans, averaging 14.3 points, 12.5 rebounds and two blocks per game.

There were three additional honorable mention selections. They were Gavin Ford of Stanton, Ike Lemonds of Fremont-Mills and Griswold’s Aiden Kennedy.