Sidney's Jorgenson completes cross country career at state meet

FORT DODGE – The goal for Sidney senior Cole Jorgenson was to get out fast in his final cross country race Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Class 1A state meet at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course and Kennedy Park, and he did.

Jorgenson took off and held the lead in the very early stages before trailing off to 74th in a finishing time of 18 minutes, 16 seconds.

“I wanted to get out as fast as I could and have people come catch me,” Jorgenson said. “I just wanted to go out as fast as I could and see how it went.”

Jorgenson finished the first mile in 5:19 and sat in 36th, but his second mile was 6:09, dropping him to 67th.

“It definitely could have turned out a bit better at the end,” Sidney coach Steve Meyer said. “We were hoping for a season’s best time, so the 18:16 was a bit disappointing. The plan was to get out fast and not get caught in the middle of the 156 runners.”