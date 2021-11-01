Sidney's Jorgenson completes cross country career at state meet

FORT DODGE – The goal for Sidney senior Cole Jorgenson was to get out fast in his final cross country race Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Class 1A state meet at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course and Kennedy Park, and he did.
Jorgenson took off and held the lead in the very early stages before trailing off to 74th in a finishing time of 18 minutes, 16 seconds.
“I wanted to get out as fast as I could and have people come catch me,” Jorgenson said. “I just wanted to go out as fast as I could and see how it went.”
Jorgenson finished the first mile in 5:19 and sat in 36th, but his second mile was 6:09, dropping him to 67th.
“It definitely could have turned out a bit better at the end,” Sidney coach Steve Meyer said. “We were hoping for a season’s best time, so the 18:16 was a bit disappointing. The plan was to get out fast and not get caught in the middle of the 156 runners.”
Meyer liked where Jorgenson was at the one mile mark, but it fell off after that. Jorgenson said he was simply losing energy.
“I know he was disappointed in his run,” Meyer said, “but he definitely gave everything he had at the moment.”
Meyer is hopeful what Jorgenson has done over the last few years will set a standard for his teams going forward.
“Qualifying for state was his number one goal this year and that was accomplished,” Meyer said. “Cole has probably done more for this program this year than he knows. Our five junior high boys saw him work so hard this year and that image will hopefully spur them on to run harder as they advance into high school.”
Jorgenson also had a strong support group at the meet, which he said was “pretty great” to see throughout the day.