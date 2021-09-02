Sidney's Jorgenson just misses top 10 finish at Plattsmouth

Cole Jorgenson finished 11th to lead the Sidney cross country teams at the Plattsmouth Invitational Tuesday, Aug. 31.

Jorgenson’s run of 18 minutes, 44 seconds led four Cowboys in the field as he missed a top 10 finish by just over a second in he and the team’s first meet of the season.

Only four athletes are needed to put together a team score in Nebraska cross country meets and the Cowboys finished 10th with 171 points.

Blair beat Mount Michael 40-43 to win the team title while South Sioux City’s Mesuidi Ejerso won the individual title in 17:12.

Kyle Beam was next for the Cowboys with a 51st-place run of 23:09. Will Bryant finished 54th in 27:40 and Christian Harris 55th in 33:20.

Sidney head coach Steve Meyer brought just one girl to the race. Grace Zach finished 41st in 30:16.

Blair had three of the top four finishers to win the meet with 19 points. Blair’s Chloe Schrick ran a 21:14 to win the meet.