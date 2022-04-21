 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sidney's Jorgenson medalist at Nebraska City

Cole Jorgenson, Sidney

Sidney senior Cole Jorgenson putts during the Cowboys' season opener Friday, April 1, at home.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Sidney Cowboys didn’t win a golf event they competed in for the first time in four tries this season.

The Cowboys shot a 182 at the Nebraska City Wildwood Golf Course Monday, April 18, losing by three strokes to Waverly. The host Pioneers finished third in the triangular with a 201.

Sidney’s Cole Jorgenson had the field’s lowest score with a 39 to earn medalist honors. Waverly’s Grey Klucas was runner-up with a 41.

Kyle Beam was next for the Cowboys with a 45. Kellen Rose added a 48 and Will Bryant a 50 to make up the rest of the Sidney team score. Hayden Thompson shot a 51 to complete the Cowboy lineup.

