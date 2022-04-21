Sidney's Jorgenson medalist at Nebraska City

The Sidney Cowboys didn’t win a golf event they competed in for the first time in four tries this season.

The Cowboys shot a 182 at the Nebraska City Wildwood Golf Course Monday, April 18, losing by three strokes to Waverly. The host Pioneers finished third in the triangular with a 201.

Sidney’s Cole Jorgenson had the field’s lowest score with a 39 to earn medalist honors. Waverly’s Grey Klucas was runner-up with a 41.

Kyle Beam was next for the Cowboys with a 45. Kellen Rose added a 48 and Will Bryant a 50 to make up the rest of the Sidney team score. Hayden Thompson shot a 51 to complete the Cowboy lineup.