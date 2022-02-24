Sidney's Jorgenson, Phillips named first team all-conference

Sidney seniors Garett Phillips and Cole Jorgenson have both been named first team all-Corner Conference for boys basketball.

Phillips and Jorgenson were two of the four Sidney Cowboys honored while one Essex Trojan received recognition as well in the teams released on Wednesday, Feb. 23.

Phillips and Jorgenson were joined on the first team by Mason Crouse and Braden West of East Mills, Jake Malcom of Fremont-Mills and Carter Johnson of Stanton.

Jorgenson led the Cowboys with 16.3 points per game while chipping in 4.2 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.8 assists per contest. Phillips produced 12 points per game to go with 2.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists each time out.

Sidney senior Conner Behrends and freshman Braedon Godfread were honorable mention selections.

Essex sophomore Tony Racine was also named honorable mention all-conference.

Second team selections were Nolan Grebin, Evan Gettler and Quentin Thornburg, all of Stanton, Griswold’s Kamron Brownlee, Zach Thornburg of East Mills and Fremont-Mills’ Taylor Reed. East Mills’ Davis McGrew was the other honorable mention pick.

The final Corner Conference standings from the season are below.

East Mills 10-0

Sidney 7-3

Stanton 7-3

Fremont-Mills 4-6

Griswold 2-8

Essex 0-10