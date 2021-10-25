Sidney's Jorgenson qualifies for state cross country

Central Decatur and St. Albert easily earned the two team spots to qualify for the state meet, with the Cardinals scoring 37 points, the Falcons 47 and third place Tri-Center 85. Colin Lillie of St. Albert won the individual crown in 16:53.

Sidney and Essex had just one athlete each in the girls' field, which was again led by St. Albert and Central Decatur. The Saintes had the top three in a field of just 44 competitors. Reese Duncan ran a 21:12 to win the title.

Sidney freshman Marley Shull completed an up-and-down freshman year with a 19th place run in 24:01.

“I believe that was a breakthrough for her,” Meyer said. “She has had some minor injuries that have been nagging all year. Considering she hasn’t done a lot of cross country type running this race helps the confidence quite a bit.”

Essex junior Tori Sample finished 27th in 25:51. Like Racine, Sample was by herself in practice all season, and head coach Jasmine King said she had a great duo to work with all season.