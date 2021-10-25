Sidney's Jorgenson qualifies for state cross country

CORNING – Sidney senior Cole Jorgenson will finish his cross country career at the state meet.
Jorgenson qualified with a fifth-place finish in a time of 17 minutes, 42 seconds, at the Class 1A Southwest Valley state qualifying meet, held Thursday, Oct. 21, at Lake Icaria, north of Corning.
Jorgenson wasn’t feeling well but battled through it to earn his first career state appearance.
“It’s pretty special,” Jorgenson said. “I woke up this morning not feeling so good, but I came in to give it all I have. It’s my senior year, I have to give it everything."
Sidney head coach Steve Meyer said Jorgenson probably wouldn’t have run because of the illness if it was a regular-season meet, but he ran a smart and strong race to grab the fifth of 10 qualifying spots.
“He was looking at third through fifth place,” Meyer said. “I thought third if he was feeling 100%. It means everything to him. It’s so tough to run every day without a full team as support to aid him.”
Jorgenson was one of just four Cowboys in the field.
Andreas Buttry was the next Cowboy across the finish line, taking 28th in 20:20. Kyle Beam finished his career with a 33rd place run in 20:32. Ladarius Albright completed Sidney’s lineup in 60th in a time of 23:26.
Meyer said Jorgenson and Beam have meant so much to the program.
“Kyle and Cole need extra notice for the work they have done the last four years,” Meyer said. “I hope it will translate to the other sports they play the rest of their senior year. I believe it will.”
Essex had one boy in the field, and Tony Racine completed his sophomore campaign with a 19th place run in a time of 19:19. For his efforts, he was named the meet’s Most Impressive Athlete.
“It was a good day,” Racine said. “To improve by a minute and a half over last time (on this course), is great. It’s a tough course.
Racine has been running as Essex’s only varsity boy out all season and said it’s been a crazy year, but a good one for his confidence going forward.
“I didn’t know if I was going to go out at the start of the year,” Racine said. “I took some time off, but I got it in my head that I could do this myself and I’m happy with how I did. I have a cousin in Des Moines that has been my competition.”
Central Decatur and St. Albert easily earned the two team spots to qualify for the state meet, with the Cardinals scoring 37 points, the Falcons 47 and third place Tri-Center 85. Colin Lillie of St. Albert won the individual crown in 16:53.
Sidney and Essex had just one athlete each in the girls' field, which was again led by St. Albert and Central Decatur. The Saintes had the top three in a field of just 44 competitors. Reese Duncan ran a 21:12 to win the title.
Sidney freshman Marley Shull completed an up-and-down freshman year with a 19th place run in 24:01.
“I believe that was a breakthrough for her,” Meyer said. “She has had some minor injuries that have been nagging all year. Considering she hasn’t done a lot of cross country type running this race helps the confidence quite a bit.”
Essex junior Tori Sample finished 27th in 25:51. Like Racine, Sample was by herself in practice all season, and head coach Jasmine King said she had a great duo to work with all season.
“I saw them both do what I have asked them to do all season,” King said, “and that is to keep improving until the very end. I have seen a change in both of them in their leadership this season. Tony has had to lead practices a few times when I’m gone and Tori has taken the initiative to run on the weekends without me asking her to. Their times show this step up as both of them have dropped over a minute or two from last year’s times.”
King said for both to continue on their present course going forward it must start well before next fall.
“They need to get started right away in the summer and up their miles,” King said. “You have to set your base in the summer to be prepared for the season.”
While the season ends for Essex, Jorgenson has one meet left. He’ll run at 3:15 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 at Kennedy Park just north of Fort Dodge at the state meet.
Jorgenson said he just hopes to finish as high as he can. Meyer agrees.
“Our plan at state is to go all out on this fast, flat course,” Meyer said. “I’m looking for a season best time and plan on him finishing ahead of as many runners he has raced during the season as he can. Lots of runners get overwhelmed at their first trip to state. I don’t believe he will. We’ll shoot for top 25 or better.”