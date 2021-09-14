Sidney's Jorgenson wins meet at Tarkio

Sidney senior Cole Jorgenson beat the field by more than a minute in winning the Tarkio cross country meet Monday, Sept. 13.

Jorgenson finished in 18 minutes, 2 seconds, beating runner-up Keaton Zembles of Mound City by 62 seconds.

Jorgenson led the Cowboys to a third-place finish with 53 points. Mound City’s 33 and Bishop LeBlond’s 39 were the other two teams that had enough athletes for a team score. Sidney was the only Iowa school in the Missouri meet.

Nobody in the girls field had enough athletes for a team score as the Sidney Cowgirls ran three athletes.

Makenna Laumann led the Cowgirls with a seventh place run of 26:34.

Joy Wallick of St. Joe Christian won the girls title in 23:40.

Marley Shull was also in the top 10 for the Cowgirls, taking 10th in 28:45. Grace Zach added a 15th-place run of 31:03.

Jorgenson was the first of five Cowboys in the field with Andreas Buttry the next to cross with a 12th place run of 21:55. Ladarius Albright finished 21st in 24:36.

The Cowboys also had a 30th-place finish from Christian Harris in 28:59 and a 32nd-place run out of Will Bryant in 31:47.

Sidney is right back on the course Thursday as the Cowboys and Cowgirls make the trip to Southwest Valley.