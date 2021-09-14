 Skip to main content
Sidney's Jorgenson wins meet at Tarkio
Sidney's Jorgenson wins meet at Tarkio

Sidney boys cross country

Pictured are members of the 2021 Sidney boys cross country team. From left: Will Bryant, Christian Harris, Kyle Beam, Cole Jorgenson and Andreas Buttry.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

Sidney senior Cole Jorgenson beat the field by more than a minute in winning the Tarkio cross country meet Monday, Sept. 13.

Jorgenson finished in 18 minutes, 2 seconds, beating runner-up Keaton Zembles of Mound City by 62 seconds.

Jorgenson led the Cowboys to a third-place finish with 53 points. Mound City’s 33 and Bishop LeBlond’s 39 were the other two teams that had enough athletes for a team score. Sidney was the only Iowa school in the Missouri meet.

Nobody in the girls field had enough athletes for a team score as the Sidney Cowgirls ran three athletes.

Makenna Laumann led the Cowgirls with a seventh place run of 26:34.

Joy Wallick of St. Joe Christian won the girls title in 23:40.

Marley Shull was also in the top 10 for the Cowgirls, taking 10th in 28:45. Grace Zach added a 15th-place run of 31:03.

Jorgenson was the first of five Cowboys in the field with Andreas Buttry the next to cross with a 12th place run of 21:55. Ladarius Albright finished 21st in 24:36.

The Cowboys also had a 30th-place finish from Christian Harris in 28:59 and a 32nd-place run out of Will Bryant in 31:47.

Sidney is right back on the course Thursday as the Cowboys and Cowgirls make the trip to Southwest Valley.

