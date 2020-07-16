There were six Sidney Cowgirls and one Essex Trojanette honored on the Corner Conference’s all-conference softball teams, released, Thursday, July 16, by the conference.
Sidney had three athletes named to the first team and all were elite selections. Junior Jolie Sheldon was the conference’s first-team catcher. Senior Olivia Larsen was selected as an infielder and senior Danica Laumann was picked as an outfielder.
The other three elite selections were all from Griswold: Brenna Rossell at pitcher, Haylee Pennock as an infielder and Anna Kelley in the outfield.
Griswold’s McKenna Wiechman was also named to the first team in the pitcher/catcher spot. Stanton’s Brooklyn Adams and Tara Peterson were named first team infielders and Ali Silvius was selected as an outfielder. Fremont-Mills’ Malea Moore was the utility pick.
Sidney sophomore Makenna Laumann and eighth grader Fallon Sheldon were second team selections. Laumann was picked as pitcher/catcher and Sheldon as an infielder.
Griswold’s Karly Millikan (pitcher), Makenna Askeland (infield), Kacey Danker (outfield) and Jenna Reynolds (utility) were also selected to the second team. Addi Meese (catcher), Taylor Morgan (infield) and Elizabeth Bartles (outfield) were Fremont-Mills’ second team picks. Stanton’s Marleigh Johnson (infield) and East Mills’ Rachel Drake (outfield) were also selected to the second team.
Essex eighth grader Brooke Burns was an honorable mention selection along with Sidney senior Sidnie Baier. Stanton’s Jenna Stephens and East Mills’ Alex Knop also earned honorable mention honors.
Sidney shared the conference’s regular season championship with Stanton and Griswold as all finished with 4-1 conference records. Griswold won the conference tournament. Fremont-Mills finished conference play at 2-3, East Mills at 1-4 and Essex at 0-5.
