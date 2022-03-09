Sidney's Laumann reflects on full high school career

Sidney senior Makenna Laumann has stayed busy with several sports and other extra-curricular activities during her time at Sidney High School.

Laumann begins our series on seniors who have been involved in four sports during their high school career, and she was quick to point out she has played five sports, competing in cross country and volleyball in the fall as well as basketball, track and field and softball.

Laumann has competed in all of them – except for cross country – since the third grade. She said her older sister brought her into cross country during her sophomore year.

“My older sister Danica started running cross country instead of volleyball and pulled me along to practices,” Makenna Laumann said. “That started my sophomore year and I ran all summer and (head coach Steve) Meyer told he that he would force me run at least one meet. I liked it and came back the rest of high school.”

On top of playing volleyball and cross country in the fall during the last three years of her high school career, Laumann added a travel softball schedule this past fall, playing for the SW Iowa Swarm.

Laumann had no hesitation on replying “softball” when asked about her favorite sport, and spent nearly all of last summer in the pitching circle for the Cowgirls.

“I pitched nearly every game last year,” Laumann said. “It felt like a lot. I felt like I was in the spotlight because everyone watches the pitcher and the batter. I liked it though. I enjoy pitching, but it was nice to play some third base too just for something different."

While likely staying as top pitcher, Laumann said there should be some help for her in the circle this summer.

“We should have more pitchers coming in, so I should be able to play the field too,” Laumann said. “I’m also looking forward to having a better batting average this year.”

While softball is her favorite, and probably her best, she said, volleyball is where her top memory of her high school sports career has been so far.

“The St. Albert game during (this past) volleyball season,” Laumann said. “We were down in the fifth set and came back. We all worked together really well and the crowd was huge. It was a really big game that went really well.”

While her favorite memory was that classic regional semifinal road win, Laumann said if she could have a game or play back from her sports career at Sidney, it would be the following match, when they were swept by Tri-Center in the regional final.

“It wasn’t anyone specific, but our whole team just struggled,” Laumann said. “That game just felt different than the rest of them.”

Laumann was second on the Cowgirls in digs last season and enjoyed seeing the team have some success, just two years removed from a state championship in the sport.

“Last year wasn’t our best year,” Laumann said, “but this year we definitely grew a lot from the beginning of the year and especially at the end of the year in regionals.”

Laumann also played AAU volleyball during her entire high school career.

Sports isn’t all that keeps Laumann busy though, as she is involved in FFA, BPA, FCA, band and choir at Sidney.

“I really enjoy FFA,” Laumann said. “I really enjoy the agricultural side of things. BPA is pretty cool too. It’s mainly competitive testing and in May, seven of us are going to Texas for nationals.”

The Texas trip is just a couple weeks before she graduates, something she said hasn’t hit her yet.

After graduation and her senior season of softball this summer, Laumann plans on attending Northwest Missouri State in Maryville and studying animal science/pre vet with current plans of attending veterinary school at Iowa State after her undergraduate work.

“I love livestock and small animals,” Laumann said. “We have livestock at home and I show cattle at the fair. My uncle owns the Fremont County Vet Clinic and I worked over there last summer and will work there again this summer and I loved it.”

Laumann said she enjoys staying busy and recommends anyone thinking about being involved in that many sports and activities to give it a try.

“It might sound like a lot,” Laumann said, “but once you’re in it it’s not as much as you think. It’s good to be involved in that much stuff because you get a lot of close relationships.”