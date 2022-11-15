 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sidney's Payne earns all-state honors

Kaden Payne, Sidney

Sidney senior Kaden Payne goes up for an attack during the Cowgirls' win over East Mills in the final of the Corner Conference Tournament Thursday, Sept. 30.

 Bryan Clark

Sidney senior Kaden Payne has been named honorable mention all-state by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association.

The IGCA released its all-state volleyball teams in all five classes Tuesday, Nov. 15, with Payne one of 14 honorable mention selections after a first team, second team and third team of eight athletes each were selected in Class 1A.

Additionally, Payne was joined by classmates Avery Dowling and Emily Hutt as all-district selections by the IGCA. The three Cowgirls were part of a 20-athlete team in the Class 1A Southwest District, released Monday, Nov. 14.

Payne led the Cowgirls with 394 kills while posting a hitting efficiency of .348 on the season. Payne added a team-best 75 blocks.

Hutt broke the school record for digs in a season with 469. She added 21 aces to go with a serving efficiency of 96%.

Dowling posted 896 assists to reach the 2,000 milestone for her career. She was also third on the team with 223 digs and served at a 96% clip with 29 aces.

