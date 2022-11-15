Sidney's Payne earns all-state honors

Sidney senior Kaden Payne has been named honorable mention all-state by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association.

The IGCA released its all-state volleyball teams in all five classes Tuesday, Nov. 15, with Payne one of 14 honorable mention selections after a first team, second team and third team of eight athletes each were selected in Class 1A.

Additionally, Payne was joined by classmates Avery Dowling and Emily Hutt as all-district selections by the IGCA. The three Cowgirls were part of a 20-athlete team in the Class 1A Southwest District, released Monday, Nov. 14.

Payne led the Cowgirls with 394 kills while posting a hitting efficiency of .348 on the season. Payne added a team-best 75 blocks.

Hutt broke the school record for digs in a season with 469. She added 21 aces to go with a serving efficiency of 96%.

Dowling posted 896 assists to reach the 2,000 milestone for her career. She was also third on the team with 223 digs and served at a 96% clip with 29 aces.