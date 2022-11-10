Sidney's Peters, Ballan earn all-district honors

Sidney seniors Nik Peters and Jeramiah Ballan have earned Class A District 7 All-District football honors.

The district, which also consisted of AHSTW, Earlham, Mount Ayr, Riverside, Southwest Valley and St. Albert, named its all-district teams Saturday, Nov. 5.

The Cowboys lost all six of their district contests and finished 1-7 on the season.

Peters was a second team offensive lineman, leading a line group that helped the Cowboys rush for 622 yards, pass for another 346 and score 10 touchdowns. He also led the Sidney defense in tackles.

Ballan was an honorable mention selection. He led the Cowboys with 322 rushing yards, had 16.5 tackles and an interception on defense and returned two kickoffs for touchdowns on the season.

The full Class A District 7 teams are below:

Special Awards

Offensive MVP: Kyle Sternberg, AHSTW

Defensive MVP: Colin Jacobs, Southwest Valley

Overall MVP: Jaydon Knight, Mount Ayr

Head Coach: GG Harris, AHSTW

Assistant Coaches: AHSTW Staff; Lucas Smith, Mount Ayr.

First Team Offense

QB: Jaixen Frost, Mount Ayr. RB: Luke Sternberg, AHSTW. RB: Brody Morrison, Earlham. RB: Braydon Pierson, Mount Ayr. E/WR: Brayden Lund, AHSTW. E/WR: Drew Ehlen, Mount Ayr. E/WR: Ayden Salais, Riverside. OL: Robbie Barnes, Southwest Valley. OL: Henry Lund, AHSTW. OL: Evan Maxwell, Earlham. OL: Matt Larson, Mount Ayr. OL: Jon Alff, Riverside. K: Kyle Irwin, St. Albert.

First Team Defense

DB: Nick Denning, AHSTW. DB: Cole Scheffler, AHSTW. DB: Marshall Knapp, Southwest Valley. DB: Bradlee Grantz, Southwest Valley. LB: Aiden Martin, AHSTW. LB: Sam Goodrich, Earlham. LB: Tyler Martin, Mount Ayr. LB: Ely Rodriguez, Southwest Valley. DL: Jaicob Madsen, AHSTW. DL: Klayton Yoder, Mount Ayr. DL: Nathan Messerschmidt, Riverside. DL: Cael Hobbs, St. Albert. UTL: Evan Timmerman, Southwest Valley. P: Kyler Rieken, Riverside.

Second Team Offense

QB: Grady Jeppesen, Riverside. RB: Isaac Currin, Southwest Valley. RB: Sam Gubbels, St. Albert. RB: Jaxon Gordon, Riverside. E/WR: John Helton, St. Albert. E/WR: Ryan Wedemeyer, AHSTW. E/WR: Aiden Bell, Riverside. OL: Sawyer Kiesel, AHSTW. OL: Dillon Stormer, Southwest Valley. OL: Brandon McCall, St. Albert. OL: Nik Peters, Sidney. OL: Colton Dredge, Mount Ayr. K: Kayden Baxter, AHSTW.

Second Team Defense

DB: Landyn Schoenrock, Riverside. DB: Riley Stark, Mount Ayr. DB: Luke Wettengel, St. Albert. LB: Kade Dugan, Mount Ayr. LB: Jett Rose, Riverside. LB: Jeret Petersen, Earlham. LB: Jacob Coon, AHSTW. DL: Jett Peterson, AHSTW. DL: Wyatt Bell, Riverside. DL: Devin Greenwalt, Southwest Valley. DL: Tony Busch, St. Albert. DL: Tucker Knox, Mount Ayr. UTL: Brendan Monahan, St. Albert. P: Gavin Wetzel, Southwest Valley.

Honorable Mention

Jeramiah Ballan, Sidney. Dalton Barnes, Mount Ayr. Jayden Beckman, St. Albert. Trey Fooken, Mount Ayr. Ethen Gubbles, AHSTW. David Helton, St. Albert. Dillon Inman, Southwest Valley. Abe McIntosh, AHSTW. AC Roller, Riverside. Dustin Shuler, Southwest Valley. Caleb Smith, Earlham. Ryan Stiles, Earlham. Brody Zimmerman, Riverside.