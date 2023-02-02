Sidney senior Nik Peters is moving onto play college football at one of the top NAIA programs in the country.

Peters signed his National Letter of Intent with Grand View University Wednesday, Feb. 1, at a signing ceremony at Sidney High School.

Grand View has been a perennial power at the NAIA level for the last several seasons, including 13 straight wins to start the 2022 season before falling in the national semifinals. Peters said the Des Moines campus seemed like a good fit from the start.

“The coaches were so nice and the facilities looked amazing,” Peters said. “I instantly thought I should be there and would fit in.”

Peters — who will begin his college career on the offensive line — attended Grand View’s Homecoming game last fall and then took another visit about a month ago, which was when he committed to the school and program. Peters said seeing the success that the Grand View program has had in recent years helped in the decision as well. He added he’s glad to continue playing the sport he loves.

“I have wanted to play football my whole life,” Peters said. “Knowing I can keep playing there made me want to go.”

Peters was the anchor of Sidney’s offensive line last fall and tallied 51 tackles on the defensive line. He said his time at Sidney has been amazing.

“My coaches have always been so supportive with everything in every sport,” Peters said. “It’s a joy to be around everyone.”

Peters said improving his speed and strength will be keys to fitting in at the next level, but he said the most important thing for him to work on is his footwork.

He plans on going into Grand View’s physical therapy/sports medicine program.