Sidney's Phillips signs with Graceland basketball

A major piece of Sidney boys basketball’s big senior class has signed to continue his academic and basketball career at Graceland University.

Garett Phillips scored more than 800 points in his four years as a Cowboy and signed with the Lamoni, Iowa school Tuesday, Feb. 22, during a signing ceremony at Sidney High School.

Phillips scored 263 points this season, an average of 12 per game, in helping lead the Cowboys to a 14-8 season. He’ll join a Graceland program that just finished an 8-22 season with a brand new coaching staff. Phillips said Graceland has stayed in contact with him for quite some time.

“My recruitment process really blew up the summer of my junior year,” Phillips said. “I came across Graceland on my search and as soon as I contacted them they got right back to me. Assistant coach (Zak Spryszak) would text me at least once every week. I visited Graceland in the middle of football season and that’s when they offered me. I went on a few other visits but I didn’t have the same feeling as I did visiting Graceland.”

Phillips said it felt like home there and he verbally committed earlier this month and is “so grateful for the opportunity.”

Taylor Langley is the head coach of the NAIA school that competes in the Heart of America Athletic Conference and he and his staff give Phillips a chance to continue to play the sport he loves.

“Since I was a kid, I wanted to play at the next level and I have always had a love for basketball,” Phillips said. “For a while I was focusing on baseball and was trying to get recruited for baseball, but I was also playing AAU basketball the summer after my sophomore year and I was playing really well. That’s when I made the decision that I was going to play college basketball. The Graceland coaches helped me with that decision when they kept in contact with me and built up that personal relationship with me.”

Phillips scored 830 points and the Cowboys won 58 games over Phillips’ four years in the program and he said his time as a Cowboy has been great.

“Sidney has helped me grow so much as an athlete and a person,” Phillips said. “It’s always fun to play the sport you love with your friends, especially when they all want to compete along with you. I can’t thank Sidney enough for all they have done for me and always supporting me.”

Phillips plans on majoring in allied health and hopes to become an athletic trainer after college.