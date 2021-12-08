Sidney's Sears named Shrine Bowl assistant coach

Sidney’s outgoing head football coach will coach one more high school football game.
Donnie Sears has been named an assistant coach for the South team at the 2022 Iowa Shrine All-Star Football Classic, which will be played Saturday July 23, at the UNI Dome in Cedar Falls.
The top high school football seniors in the state will represent their school one more time in the 50th annual all-star game which raises money for the Shrine Hospitals for Children.
Sears is one of six assistant coaches on the South team, which will be led by Dallas Center-Grimes head coach Scott Heitland. Sears said the Iowa Football Coaches Association selects the two head coaches, but then it’s up to each coach to select his assistants.
“I was contacted in early August by (Heitland),” Sears said. “He reached out to me to see if I would be interested in being on the staff.”
Sears is joined on the south staff by Sean Birks of Audubon, Mike Stuart of Interstate 35, Caden Duncan of Greene County, Lucas Stanton of Solon and Des Moines Roosevelt’s Jared Barnett.
Sears has had four players -- Wes Albertsen, Chris Osborn, Brady Lorimor and Thomas Wilson -- play in the game during his tenure, and said it’s an honor to be the first Sidney coach ever to be on staff.
“I hold the Shrine Bowl in very high regards and everything the game represents,” Sears said. “We always ask our guys to step up and step out when giving back to our community and beyond. I can’t think of a better opportunity to do that than being involved in the Shrine Bowl.”
The coaches, players and cheer squads will take time to raise money and awareness for the Shriner’s Hospital. The game has raised over $2.86 million for the Shrine Hospitals for Children.
The teams and coaching staffs will report to the University of Northern Iowa July 16 and have a week of practice and participate in several social events prior to the game July 23.
The 2021 season was Sears’ 24th and last on the Sidney sideline and he said the opportunity to coach another game is quite exciting.
“I look forward to the chance to be a part of one more game,” Sears said, “especially one that has so much history and meaning. This is the 50th anniversary of the Shrine Bowl game, so the extra events celebrating the milestone should add to the atmosphere.”
Sears said the staff has already met via Zoom and in person and will continue to meet periodically. Sears will coach the defensive backs. Full player rosters are expected to be released next month.