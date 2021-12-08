Sidney's Sears named Shrine Bowl assistant coach

“I hold the Shrine Bowl in very high regards and everything the game represents,” Sears said. “We always ask our guys to step up and step out when giving back to our community and beyond. I can’t think of a better opportunity to do that than being involved in the Shrine Bowl.”

The coaches, players and cheer squads will take time to raise money and awareness for the Shriner’s Hospital. The game has raised over $2.86 million for the Shrine Hospitals for Children.

The teams and coaching staffs will report to the University of Northern Iowa July 16 and have a week of practice and participate in several social events prior to the game July 23.

The 2021 season was Sears’ 24th and last on the Sidney sideline and he said the opportunity to coach another game is quite exciting.

“I look forward to the chance to be a part of one more game,” Sears said, “especially one that has so much history and meaning. This is the 50th anniversary of the Shrine Bowl game, so the extra events celebrating the milestone should add to the atmosphere.”

Sears said the staff has already met via Zoom and in person and will continue to meet periodically. Sears will coach the defensive backs. Full player rosters are expected to be released next month.