Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Sidney golf coach Janice Shanno was the 2023 golf recipient of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s Golden Plaque of Distinction Award. Shanno received the honor Thursday, May 25, prior to the beginning of the Class 1A State Tournament.

The IGHSAU Golden Plaque of Distinction Award honors the Iowa coach who has demonstrated a successful career while making notable contributions toward school, community and the coaching profession.

Shanno became the head coach of the Sidney girls golf team in 1997 after helping start the program in 1991. Shanno not only received the award Thursday, but was then also given the opportunity to coach a team in the state tournament for the first time as her Cowgirls competed in the Class 1A Tournament in Boone.

“It was a season you hope as a coach you can have,” Shanno said. “It was overwhelming for me to go to regional finals knowing I was going to receive the Golden Plaque Award with the possibility of having the team along for the experience. When that happened it was hard to control the emotions in that moment.”

Shanno has led her team to five of the last seven Corner Conference championships and helped establish the conference golf tournament since 2015. Shanno has taught at Sidney for 36 years and currently teaches junior high math, physical education and high school computer science. She has also coached volleyball, basketball, track and softball during her time at Sidney. But golf has been the one she has stayed with during her teaching and coaching career and said to be recognized for her work in the sport is “humbling.”

“I learned a lot about teaching golf from the pro at the Fremont County Golf Course — Jack Gibson,” Shanno said. “I learned what to look for in golf swings as well as how to run golf tournaments. I have been fortunate to coach a lot of great kids from several communities through the variety of golf program sharing during the last 32 years. When thinking back to all the students I have had the opportunity to work with, to learn from, and hopefully influence with the love of the game of golf, I feel grateful for the opportunity I was given to coach golf. It’s hard to put into words how humbling it is to be recognized for a career of coaching a sport I love.”

Shanno has also served on the IGHSAU’s Golf Advisory Committee. She led the Cowgirls to a seventh-place finish at the state tournament.