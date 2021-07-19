 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sidney's Sheldon earns all-district honors
0 comments

Sidney's Sheldon earns all-district honors

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jolie Sheldon, Sidney

Sidney senior Jolie Sheldon puts the bat on the ball during the Cowgirls' road win over Stanton Friday, June 11. Sheldon had two hits a couple deep fly-outs in the win.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

Sidney senior Jolie Sheldon has earned all-district softball honors in teams released Monday, July 19, by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association.

The IGCA released all-district teams for all five classes.

Sheldon was one of the 20 athletes to earn a spot on the Class 1A Southwest All-District team.

Sheldon finished the season with 34 hits, including six doubles, one triple and one home run, in 22 games. She scored 18 runs, drove in 16 and ended with a .479 batting average.

Additionally, Sheldon stole eight bases and committed just two errors in 103 defensive chances at catcher for the Cowgirls.

Sheldon was one of four Corner Conference athletes on the team. The other three came from Griswold in Anna Kelley, Haylee Pennock and Karly Millikan. Griswold head coach Jody Rossell was named the district’s Coach of the Year.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID cases in athletes' village puts pressure on IOC

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics