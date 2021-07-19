Sidney's Sheldon earns all-district honors

Sidney senior Jolie Sheldon has earned all-district softball honors in teams released Monday, July 19, by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association.

The IGCA released all-district teams for all five classes.

Sheldon was one of the 20 athletes to earn a spot on the Class 1A Southwest All-District team.

Sheldon finished the season with 34 hits, including six doubles, one triple and one home run, in 22 games. She scored 18 runs, drove in 16 and ended with a .479 batting average.

Additionally, Sheldon stole eight bases and committed just two errors in 103 defensive chances at catcher for the Cowgirls.

Sheldon was one of four Corner Conference athletes on the team. The other three came from Griswold in Anna Kelley, Haylee Pennock and Karly Millikan. Griswold head coach Jody Rossell was named the district’s Coach of the Year.