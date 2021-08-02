Sidney's Sheldon honorable mention all-state

Bryan Clark/Sports Writer
Sidney senior Jolie Sheldon picked up another postseason honor as the Iowa Girls Coaches Association named her honorable mention all-state.
The IGCA released softball all-state teams Wednesday, July 28, for all five classes.
Sheldon was one of several honorable mention selections in Class 1A behind first, second and third teams.
Sheldon’s 34 hits, 18 runs scored and 16 RBIs were all tops on the season for the Cowgirls. She hit .479, was on base at a .506 mark and slugged .634. She also made just two errors on the season from her position as catcher.
