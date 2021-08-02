 Skip to main content
Sidney's Sheldon honorable mention all-state
Jolie Sheldon, Sidney

Sidney senior Jolie Sheldon puts the bat on the ball during the Cowgirls' road win over Stanton Friday, June 11. Sheldon had two hits a couple deep fly-outs in the win.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

Sidney senior Jolie Sheldon picked up another postseason honor as the Iowa Girls Coaches Association named her honorable mention all-state.

The IGCA released softball all-state teams Wednesday, July 28, for all five classes.

Sheldon was one of several honorable mention selections in Class 1A behind first, second and third teams.

Sheldon’s 34 hits, 18 runs scored and 16 RBIs were all tops on the season for the Cowgirls. She hit .479, was on base at a .506 mark and slugged .634. She also made just two errors on the season from her position as catcher.

