Sidney's Smith earns first team all-conference honors

The Corner Conference released its all-conference volleyball teams, Thursday, Oct. 29 and there were four Sidney Cowgirls and one Essex Trojanette who earned all-conference honors.

Sidney senior Paige Smith was one of nine athletes selected to the first team. Smith led the Cowgirls with 254 digs and was second on the team with 169 kills. She hit .108 for the season. Her 27 aces were also most on the team while also serving at 96%.

Stanton’s Tara Peterson and Brooklyn Adams and East Mills’ Emily Williams and Rachel Drake were the four elite first team selections. Other first team picks were Kenna Howard of Fremont-Mills, Miah Urban of East Mills and Stanton’s Marleigh Johnson and Jenna Stephens.

Sidney’s Harley Spurlock and Kaden Payne were both named to the second team. Payne led the Cowgirls with 178 kills while Spurlock added 161. Payne’s 50 blocks were most for the Cowgirls. Spurlock was second with 28.

Other second team selections were: Anna Kelley and Kalainee Teaney of Griswold, Kaylor Horgdal and Randi Knop of East Mills, Stanton’s Nicole Vorhies and Fremont-Mills’ Kaelynn Driskell.

Sidney’s fourth athlete honored was Lily Johnson as an honorable mention selection. Johnson was 96% from the service line and was second on the team with 187 digs.