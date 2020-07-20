Sidney junior Leighton Whipple and sophomore Cole Stenzel were first-team selections to the Corner Conference’s all-conference baseball team.
There were six athletes from Sidney and two Essex Trojans who earned recognition on the all-conference teams, which were released Sunday, July 19.
Stenzel was the selection at catcher and was one of six athletes named as an elite selection.
The other elite picks were Colby Royal of Stanton at pitcher, Seth Malcom and James Switzer of Fremont-Mills at infield and outfield respectively, Derek Mueller of Griswold as an infielder and Michael Schafer of East Mills in the outfield.
Whipple was a utility selection to the first team. The rest of the first team was made up of East Mills’ Nic Duysen as infielder and Jack Anderson at utility and the Stanton duo of Keygan Day at infield and Colton Thornburg in the outfield.
Sidney had three second team selections. Sophomore Garett Phillips was the second team pitcher. Senior Brett Gruber was picked as an infielder and senior Will Oswald as an outfielder.
Essex junior Tucker Hadden was a second team utility selection.
Fremont-Mills had three athletes selected to the second team in Kyler Owen at infield, Colton Hauschild in the outfield and Brady Owen as utility. Stanton’s Quentin Thornburg was the second team catcher. Carter Johnson of Stanton was selected on the infield, along with teammates Levi Martin in the outfield and Easton Hultman as a utility pick. East Mills infielder Jackson Wray completed the second team.
Essex senior Caden Henderson, Sidney sophomore Brydon Huntley and East Mills sophomore Ethan Yoshida were all honorable mention outfield selections.
Sidney won the Corner Conference’s regular season title with a perfect 5-0 record. Stanton won the conference tournament. The Vikings tied East Mills and Fremont-Mills for second in the conference’s regular season race at 3-2. Griswold finished 1-4 and Essex 0-5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.