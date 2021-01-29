Sidney's Studey makes most of senior night opportunity

Sidney senior Landon Studey came off the bench and made five 3-pointers and the Sidney defense suffocated the Essex Trojans in a 69-7 win Thursday, Jan. 28.
In a game that was originally scheduled to be played last month, Studey took advantage of the senior night start and matched Garett Phillips with a game high 17 points. Kyle Beam added 15 for the Cowboys, who improved to 9-4 overall and 5-1 in the Corner Conference.
Sidney led 21-2 after the first quarter, 37-3 at halftime and 53-6 after three quarters. Essex dropped to 2-13 overall and 0-7 in the conference.
Six other Cowboys entered the scorebook with Conner Behrends scoring five points and adding seven rebounds. Leighton Whipple, Matthew Benedict and Taylor McFail put in four points each with Whipple adding five rebounds, five assists and three steals. Benedict had four rebounds, four assists and four steals and McFail secured eight rebounds to go with three assists.
Cole Stenzel finished with two points and six rebounds and Nik Peters ended with one point and eight rebounds for the Cowboys.
Leading scorer Cole Jorgenson missed the game with an injury.
Tony Racine led Essex with five points and seven rebounds. He made the only Trojan field goal. The other two Essex points came on free throws from Johnny Resh and Bradley Franks.
Nash English added five rebounds and Tucker Hadden ended with three for the Trojans.
The teams play again Tuesday in Essex.
Girls Game
Sidney junior Chay Ward scored 28 points and the Sidney Cowgirls jumped out to an 18-point lead after the first quarter in beating Essex 63-26 Thursday, Jan. 28.
In a game that was originally scheduled to be played last month, the Cowgirls jumped on the Trojanettes early to avoid a three game losing streak. The Cowgirls led 21-3 after the first quarter, 34-14 at halftime and 47-22 going into the final period.
Ward’s 28 points came on 18 field goal attempts and Avery Dowling added 19 points, including five 3-pointers for the Cowgirls. Harley Spurlock was the only other Cowgirl with more than two points. She had six to go with three rebounds as Sidney improved to 8-7 overall and 4-2 in the Corner Conference.
Emily Hutt, Alexis Massey, McKet Maher, Sheridyn Oswald and Aunika Hayes all scored two points for Sidney.
Ward led the Cowgirls with seven rebounds and added four steals. Hutt filled up the stat sheet with six assists, five steals and five rebounds.
Massey, Maher, Fallon Sheldon and Kaden Payne secured four rebounds each for Sidney while Makenna Laumann, Spurlock and Dowling all had three with Dowling and Spurlock adding three assists each.
While the Cowgirls shot 43% from the field, the Trojanettes ended at just 26%.
Elise Dailey led Essex’s attack with seven points, five rebounds and three blocks.
Emma Barrett added six points off the bench as the Trojanettes dropped to 2-10 overall and 0-6 in the conference.
Brianne Johnson, Desi Glasgo, Riley Jensen, Cindy Swain, Brooke Burns and Olivia Baker all had two points for the Trojanettes and Sami York added one.
Baker led the team with nine rebounds. Jensen and Glasgo added four each.
The two teams play again Tuesday in Essex.