Sidney's Studey makes most of senior night opportunity

Sidney senior Landon Studey came off the bench and made five 3-pointers and the Sidney defense suffocated the Essex Trojans in a 69-7 win Thursday, Jan. 28.

In a game that was originally scheduled to be played last month, Studey took advantage of the senior night start and matched Garett Phillips with a game high 17 points. Kyle Beam added 15 for the Cowboys, who improved to 9-4 overall and 5-1 in the Corner Conference.

Sidney led 21-2 after the first quarter, 37-3 at halftime and 53-6 after three quarters. Essex dropped to 2-13 overall and 0-7 in the conference.

Six other Cowboys entered the scorebook with Conner Behrends scoring five points and adding seven rebounds. Leighton Whipple, Matthew Benedict and Taylor McFail put in four points each with Whipple adding five rebounds, five assists and three steals. Benedict had four rebounds, four assists and four steals and McFail secured eight rebounds to go with three assists.

Cole Stenzel finished with two points and six rebounds and Nik Peters ended with one point and eight rebounds for the Cowboys.

Leading scorer Cole Jorgenson missed the game with an injury.