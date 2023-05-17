Sidney’s Hayden Thompson shot an 83 over 18 holes Monday, May 15, at the Class 1A Boys District Golf Tournament at Crestwood Hills in Anita.

Thompson’s 83 put him in a tie for 15th-place in a field of 66 and left him 10 strokes short of qualifying for the state tournament.

South Hamilton’s 318, CAM’s 325 and Montezuma’s 328 took the three qualifying spots for the state tournament, which will be contested May 22-23 at the Ames Golf and Country Club.

Thompson’s brother, Keith Thompson of Hamburg, finished tied for second with a 73 and qualified for the state tournament as an individual. Corner Conference rival Kameron Brownlee of Griswold also shot a 73 for the other individual spot reserved for athletes on a non-qualifying team. Seth Hensley of CAM fired a 72 to win the tournament.