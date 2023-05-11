SIDNEY — Sidney sophomore Hayden Thompson earned the final individual qualifier position at the Class 1A Boys Sectional Golf Tournament, held Wednesday, May 10, at the Fremont County Golf Course in Sidney.

Thompson’s 80 was good enough to qualify for Monday’s District Tournament at Crestwood Hills in Anita. His team wasn’t quite able to join him. The Cowboys shot a 356 to finish fourth, one stroke behind East Mills and four behind runner-up Fremont-Mills. The Knights join CAM, who shot a 347, as the two teams to qualify for Monday’s District Tournament.

Essex-Stanton finished fifth in the eight-team field with a 397.

Hamburg’s Keith Thompson earned the first of two qualifying positions reserved for athletes not on a qualifying team. Hamburg’s Thompson shot a 71 to win the tournament by four strokes, with Sidney’s Thompson one stroke behind third-place Owen Thornton of Fremont-Mills. Chase Jahde of CAM finished second with a 75.

Sidney’s Will Bryant was the next best athlete on a non-qualifying team as he finished sixth overall with an 84. Michael Hensley fired a 94 and Kolt Payne a 98 to complete Sidney’s team score.

Other Cowboys in the field were Grant Whitehead with a 100 and Isaac Hutt with a 109.

Kywin Tibben led Essex-Stanton’s effort with a 95. Kaden Buick carded a 97 while Jacob Martin and Jacob Robinette completed the team score with a 102 and a 103.

Derek Bartlett added a 104 for the Trojans, while Johnny Resh came in with a 137.

Thompson will be one of eight athletes competing individually, while 10 teams will also be in the field Monday at Crestwood Hills.