The Sidney boys golf team had just two athletes score in the 40s and finished with a 207 to take third in a triangular Monday, April 17, in Nebraska City.

The host Pioneers won the triangular with a 190, followed by Waverly’s 203.

Hayden Thompson led the Cowboys with a 46 to earn runner-up honors. Gage Rasmussen of Nebraska City also scored a 46 to earn medalist honors. Nebraska City’s Brody Koehler also shot a 46.

Will Bryant was also in the 40s for the Cowboys with a 48. Isaac Hutt added a 56 and Kolt Payne scored a 57 to compete Sidney’s team score. Grant Whitehead also competed for Sidney and scored a 63.

The Cowboys compete Tuesday in Red Oak.