Sidney's Thompson signs with SWCC Softball

SIDNEY — Sidney senior Sadie Thompson said playing softball in college wasn’t on her radar initially, but a visit to the Southwestern Community College campus in Creston last fall changed that.

Thompson signed with SWCC softball Wednesday, Jan. 4, during a ceremony at the Sidney High School media center.

Thompson visited SWCC in the fall and, when asked about extracurricular activities, she mentioned softball.

“They took me right to the assistant coach (Tessa Otto),” Thompson said. “I talked with her and within an hour, I was talking with head coach (Danny Jensen). He seemed really interested and is a great guy.”

Jensen and Otto also made the trip to Sidney to officially sign Thompson. Jensen said Thompson is the type of student-athlete they want in Creston.

“Coach Otto was the one who spotted her,” Jensen said. “(Thompson) visited Southwestern and expressed her interest, so we started checking her out. She’s a quality person, she can play and, from everyone we have talked to, she’s a hard worker. With the combo of being a good kid and a hard worker, we can’t go wrong.”

Thompson had 12 hits and scored 10 runs, playing 19 games as an outfielder last summer for the Cowgirls. She’s excited to continue her softball career, even after her time playing for the Cowgirls ends this summer.

“I love softball,” Thompson said. “It has always been my favorite and my best. I’m grateful for the opportunity for the chance to go on and play.”

Thompson is one of 10 Cowgirls who played last season’s last game that is scheduled to return this summer.

“I just plan on working hard and finishing with a good season,” Thompson said, “and keep being a good teammate.”

Thompson said she has a few options in mind on what she may do academically, but plans on entering school this fall undecided on her major.

“I really liked how small (SWCC) is,” Thompson said. “It seemed to have a good atmosphere and somewhere I would enjoy and be good for me.”

Thompson was joined at her signing ceremony by several family members and her friends and Sidney teammates.

She joins a SWCC program that won 17 games last spring.