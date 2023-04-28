The Shenandoah boys and girls track and field teams won three events each at the Griswold Tiger co-ed track and field meet Thursday, April 27.

The Shenandoah girls finished third overall with 74 points, well behind Fremont-Mills’ 140 and Nodaway Valley’s 122. There were five teams within 12 points of the Fillies.

The Shenandoah boys scored 75 points to place fourth, trailing Underwood, Riverside and AHSTW.

Hailey Egbert, Lynnae Green and Kate Lantz were winners for the Fillies, while Brody Cullin, Tyler Laughlin and Alex Razee took event titles for the Mustangs.

Egbert won the 3,000-meter run in a time of 11 minutes, 23.15 seconds. She was also fourth in the 400 in 1:07.23.

Green threw the shot put 35 feet, 7.5 inches to take the title. Teammate Aliyah Parker was fifth in the shot put at 30-9.5, also taking fourth in the discus with a best throw of 88-0.5.

Lantz cleared 4-10 to win the high jump. She was also fifth in the 100 in 14.17.

Mallory Dickerson added a fifth-place mark in the 1,500 in 6:16.49.

The Fillies also had a pair of third-place relay finishes. The shuttle hurdle team of Lantz, Caroline Rogers, Jenna Burdorf and Chloe Denton turned in their best time of the season at 1:10.43. The 4x100 team of Irrys Humphrey, Lynnae Green, Burdorf and Lantz placed third in the 4x100 in 53.83.

Cullin won the 100-meter dash for the Mustangs in a time of 11.45 seconds. He was also second in the 200 in 23.21.

Laughlin threw the discus 158-6.5 to take the title. Razee won the 400 in an even 52 seconds.

Razee and Cullin teamed up with Cole Graham and Tysen Shaw to place second in the 4x100 relay in 45.41.

The Mustangs were also fifth in the 4x200 and both medley relays. The team of Xavier Martin, Ayden Johnson, Treyten Foster and Shaw finished the 4x200 in 1:39.07. Foster, Johnson, Zane McManis and River Smithhisler completed the 800 medley in 1:48.10 and the 1,600 medley team of Martin, Smithhisler, McManis and Rafe Rodewald crossed the finish line in 4:13.02.

The Shenandoah boys travel to Red Oak Friday while both Shenandoah teams are in Atlantic Monday.

Full Shenandoah results (Top 8 places noted)

Girls

Team scoring: 3. Shenandoah 74.

100-meter dash: 5. Kate Lantz 14.17; 7. Lynnae Green 14.41.

200-meter dash: 7. Lynnae Green 30.31; Kate Lantz 31.92.

400-meter dash: 4. Hailey Egbert 1:07.23; Mallory Dickerson 1:13.99.

1,500-meter run: 5. Mallory Dickerson 6:16.49.

3,000-meter run: 1. Hailey Egbert 11:23.15.

100-meter hurdles: 7. Caroline Rogers 18.13.

400-meter hurdles: Abbey Dumler 1:25.15.

High jump: 1. Kate Lantz 4-10.

Long jump: 6. Irrys Humphrey 13-6; Mallory Dickerson 12-9.25.

Shot put: 1. Lynnae Green 35-7.5; 5. Aliyah Parker 30-9.5.

Discus: 4. Aliyah Parker 88-0.5.

4x100 meter relay: 3. Shenandoah (Irrys Humphrey, Lynnae Green, Jenna Burdorf, Kate Lantz) 53.83.

4x200 meter relay: 8. Shenandoah (Abbey Dumler, Adrianne Moore, Aliyah Parker, Makayla Cochran) 2:10.76.

800-meter medley relay: Shenandoah (Irrys Humphrey, Makayla Cochran, Adrianne Moore, Mallory Dickerson) 2:16.13.

Shuttle hurdle relay: 3. Shenandoah (Kate Lantz, Caroline Rogers, Jenna Burdorf, Chloe Denton) 1:10.43.

Boys

Team scoring: 4. Shenandoah 75.

100-meter dash: 1. Brody Cullin 11.45; 6. Cole Graham 12.17.

200-meter dash: 2. Brody Cullin 23.21; 8. Cole Graham 24.13.

400-meter dash: 1. Alex Razee 52.00; Tyler Babe 1:09.19.

800-meter run: Rafe Rodewald 2:23.53; Wyatt Baldwin 2:47.19.

1,600-meter run: 8. Damien Little Thunder 5:55.10; Wyatt Baldwin 6:33.66.

3,200-meter run: 6. Dalton Kellogg 11:44.16.

110-meter hurdles: Ben Labrum 18.83.

400-meter hurdles: Matthew Moutray 1:05.46.

High jump: Treyvein Thompson No height.

Long jump: 8. Treyten Foster 16.9; Hunter Swank 15-6.

Shot put: Kemper Long 37-3.5.

Discus: 1. Tyler Laughlin 158-6.5; 7. Kemper Long 121-3.

4x100 meter relay: 2. Shenandoah (Cole Graham, Alex Razee, Tysen Shaw, Brody Cullin) 45.41.

4x200 meter relay: 5. Shenandoah (Xavier Martin, Ayden Johnson, Treyten Foster, Tysen Shaw) 1:39.07.

4x400 meter relay: 7. Shenandoah (Dylan Kellogg, Braden Mick, Tyler Babe, Dalton Kellogg) 4:10.64.

4x800 meter relay: 6. Shenandoah (Rafe Rodewald, Dylan Kellogg, Braden Mick, Damien Little Thunder) 9:46.47.

800-meter medley relay: 5. Shenandoah (Treyten Foster, Zane McManis, River Smithhisler, Ayden Johnson) 1:48.10.

1,600-meter medley relay: 5. Shenandoah (Xavier Martin, River Smithhisler, Zane McManis, Rafe Rodewald) 4:13.02.

Shuttle hurdle relay: 8. Shenandoah (Ben Labrum, Tysen Shaw, Matthew Moutray, Hunter Swank) 1:17.94.