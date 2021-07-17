 Skip to main content
Six Mustang/Fillie athletes earn conference academic award
Shenandoah Mustangs/Fillies

There were six Shenandoah athletes and five Clarinda athletes who were named Hawkeye 10 Conference Summer Sports All-Academic Award winners.

The list of the academic award winners was released Thursday, July 15, by the conference.

The Hawkeye 10 All-Academic Award is given to senior letter winners who have attained a cumulative 3.5 Grade Point Average during their high school career.

Shenandoah winners were: Couper Gile, Braden Knight, Cain Lorimor, Brody Owen, Sidda Rodewald and Carter Ruzek

Clarinda winners were: Makayla Fichter, Jon McCall, Mason McClarnon, Michael Shull and Kristen Smith

There were 31 baseball athletes and 28 softball athletes across the 11 conference schools who earned the award.

