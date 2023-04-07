CLARINDA – The Clarinda boys track and field team earned a home victory Thursday, April 6, winning the Cardinal Relays.

The Cardinals scored 176 points, beating runner-up Lewis Central by 16. Shenandoah finished third with 100 while Essex was also in the field, finishing 10th with three points.

The Cardinals won six events on the evening and Isaac Jones had his hand in three in them. Jones’ leaping ability was on display as he cleared 6 feet, 7 inches, to win the high jump while also winning the long jump with a best leap of 22-8.25.

“We go with 93 steps every day (in the long jump), and (Thursday) I was jumping off the wrong foot," he said. "(Head coach Chad Blank) told me to scoot back two (steps), but it was the same thing and I was reaching. So, then he told me to go up seven and trust me. I trusted him on it and every jump after that kept getting better, so I stuck with it. (In the high jump) I was just jumping. I’m usually trying to critique myself by watching every jump, but (Thursday) I just jumped.”

“Isaac had a great day jumping,” Blank added. “He jumped an all-time best in the long jump and almost jumped a PR in the high jump just minutes after. He continues to impress and gets better day in and day out.”

Jones was also part of the winning 4x200 meter relay team with Tadyn Brown, Wyatt Schmitt and Cooper Phillips in a time of 1 minute, 32.56 seconds.

Treyton Schaapherder was strong in the distance events again for the Cardinals, winning the 800 in 2:06.53 and taking second in both the 1,600 and 3,200. He finished the 1,600 in 4:40.37 and the 3,200 in 9:36.52.

“Treyton had a fantastic meet,” Blank said. “He PR’d by 15 seconds in the 2-mile. He was one second off his PR in the 800 and matched his PR in the mile. He puts in so much time and effort and it shows.”

Kyle Wagoner was right behind Schaapherder in all three events, taking second in the 800 in 2:07.77, third in the 1,600 in 4:47.09 and third in the 3,200 in 10:06.59.

Xavier DeGroot added a win for the Cardinals in the 110-meter hurdles in 16.61. Teammate Wyatt Schmitt finished fourth in 17.67.

The Cardinals also won the 4x100 meter relay with Blank saying the team of Levi Wise, Nathan King, Cooper Phillips and Kaiden Roop “got the stick around smoothly and executed the race to a T.”

While his only win was as part of the 4x200, Brown had a great night, finishing second in the 100 in 11.25, second in the long jump at 20-11 and third in the 200 in 23.02, just .02 behind the winner, Lewis Central’s Jonathan Humpal.

Noah Harris added a third-place leap in the high jump for the Cardinals at 5-4 and Kaiden Roop was fourth in the long jump at 18-9.25.

The Cardinals were right there in most of the rest of the relays. They were second in the shuttle hurdle with DeGroot, Schmitt, Roop and Wise in 1:07.02. They were second in the 4x800 with Alec Wyman, Morgan Manes, Alex Lihs and Ronnie Weidman in 9:17.84.

The Cardinals added a third-place mark in both the 4x400 in 3:43.83 and the 1600 medley relay in 4:11.02. Wyman, Kade Engstrand, Schmitt and Adam Johnson ran the 4x400 and Harris, Nolan Wyman, Weidman and Lihs the medley.

“It was a great team effort,” Blank said. “Everyone contributed in some way and that’s what it takes to bring home meet titles. It was fun to see the athletes compete and cheer each other on, and the weather couldn’t have better. The senior class has done so much for not only Clarinda track, but Clarinda athletics in general, so it was awesome to see them get a win at their last Cardinal Relays.”

Shenandoah had three winning events on the day.

Tyler Laughlin earned the discus title with a throw of 153-3, while the 800 medley team of Tysen Shaw, Hunter Dukes, Brody Cullin and Alex Razee broke their school record from last year at 1:36.12. The Mustangs also ended the night with Cullin, Cole Graham, Shaw and Razee taking the 4x400 title in 3:38.48.

Laughlin was also second in the shot put with a best throw of 46-2.

Razee and Cullin finished second and third in the 400 with Razee finishing at 52.47 and Cullin in 53.60. Cullin was also third in the 400 hurdles. He won’t get a time for it as there weren’t enough hurdles on the track, but he gave the team six points.

Cole Scamman added a runner-up finish in the 110 hurdles for Shenandoah in a time 16.70 while Dukes finished third in the long jump at 19-11.5.

Essex had just six athletes there with some of their top athletes out for various reasons. Isaiah Sholes gave the Trojans their three team points with a sixth-place mark in the high jump, clearing 5-4.

All three teams return to the track Tuesday in Shenandoah.

Full Clarinda, Essex and Shenandoah results (top 8 places noted)

Team scores: 1. Clarinda 176; 3. Shenandoah 100; 10. Essex 3.

100 meter dash: 2. Tadyn Brown, Clarinda 11.25; 5. Hunter Dukes, Shenandoah 11.63; 6. Jonah Norton, Clarinda 11.76; 7. Levi Wise, Clarinda 11.83; Adam Johnson, Clarinda 12.11; Treyten Foster, Shenandoah 12.23; Kade Engstrand, Clarinda 12.43; Cole Baumgart, Clarinda 12.53; Tysen Shaw, Shenandoah 12.56; Matthew Moutray, Shenandoah 12.98; Hunter Swank, Shenandoah 13.24; River Smithhisler, Shenandoah 13.61; Aidan Johnson, Clarinda 13.72; Ashon Kline, Essex 13.93; Cesar Zavala, Clarinda 14.36; Garrison Hickey, Clarinda 15.08; Cooper O’Brien, Shenandoah 15.52; Adrian Newell, Clarinda 17.86.

200 meter dash: 3. Tadyn Brown, Clarinda 23.02; 6. Isaac Jones, Clarinda 24.15; 8. Adam Johnson, Clarinda 24.83; Kaiden Roop, Clarinda 24.94; Ayden Sunderman, Clarinda 25.14; Taten Eighmy, Clarinda 25.17; Ayden In, Clarinda 25.35; Cole Scamman, Shenandoah 25.36; Ayden Johnson, Shenandoah 25.91; Gage Sample, Shenandoah 25.93; Hunter Swank, Shenandoah 26.24; Matthew Moutray, Shenandoah 26.58; Xavier DeGroot, Clarinda 26.73; River Smithhisler, Shenandoah 26.74; Landen Carson, Clarinda 26.84; Ben Labrum, Shenandoah 27.19; Treyvein Thompson, Shenandoah 27.25; Cooper O’Brien, Shenandoah 32.29.

400 meter dash: 2. Alex Razee, Shenandoah 52.47; 3. Brody Cullin, Shenandoah 53.60; 5. Alec Wyman, Clarinda 54.48; Taten Eighmy, Clarinda 1:00.55; Ashon Kline, Essex 1:05.18.

800 meter run: 1. Treyton Schaapherder, Clarinda 2:06.53; 2. Kyle Wagoner, Clarinda 2:07.77; Tyler Babe, Shenandoah 2:41.47; Wyatt Baldwin, Shenandoah 2:56.28.

1600 meter run: 2. Treyton Schaapherder, Clarinda 4:40.37; 3. Kyle Wagoner, Clarinda 4:47.09; Damien Little Thunder, Shenandoah 5:32.52; Rafe Rodewald, Shenandoah 5:34.35; Dalton Kellogg, Shenandoah 5:36.69; Dylan Kellogg, Shenandoah 5:43.08. Braden Mick, Shenandoah 6:15.61; Tyler Babe, Shenandoah 6:20.83; Wyatt Baldwin, Shenandoah 6:55.00.

3200 meter run: 2. Treyton Schaapherder, Clarinda 9:36.52; 3. Kyle Wagoner, Clarinda 10:06.59; 6. Dylan Kellogg, Shenandoah 12:01.88.

110 meter hurdles: 1. Xavier DeGroot, Clarinda 16.61; 2. Cole Scamman, Shenandoah 16.70; 4. Wyatt Schmitt, Clarinda 17.67; Ben Labrum, Shenandoah 19.99.

400 meter hurdles: 3. Brody Cullin, Shenandoah 57.67; 7. Jonah Norton, Clarinda 1:01.74; Noah Harris, Clarinda 1:02.21 *NOTE: Times here are not official because there weren’t enough hurdles on the track*

High jump: 1. Isaac Jones, Clarinda 6-7; 3. Noah Harris, Clarinda 5-4; 6. Isaiah Sholes, Essex 5-4; 7. Treyvein Thompson, Shenandoah 5-4.

Long jump: 1. Isaac Jones, Clarinda 22-8.25; 2. Tadyn Brown, Clarinda 20-11; 3. Hunter Dukes, Shenandoah 19-11.5; 4. Kaiden Roop, Clarinda 18-9.25; Wade Sholes, Essex 15-10.5; Ashon Kline, Essex 15-9; Treyten Foster, Shenandoah 15-1.25; Hunter Swank, Shenandoah 15-0.5.

Shot put: 2. Tyler Laughlin, Shenandoah 46-2; 7. Kemper Long, Shenandoah 39-3.5; Jordan Butt, Clarinda 38-11; Corban Hunter, Clarinda 37-6; Quinton Roberts, Clarinda 35-9.25; Cash Seaman, Essex 32-10; Owen Nokes, Shenandoah 32-3; John Staley, Essex 30-10; Damien Aradanas, Essex 23-9.75.

Discus: 1. Tyler Laughlin, Shenandoah 153-3; 5. Creighton Tuzzio, Clarinda 124-0; 6. Kemper Long, Shenandoah 117-0; John Staley, Essex 108-6; Jordan Butt, Clarinda 107-2; Corban Hunter, Clarinda 99-8; Beau Sample, Shenandoah 84-4.5; Cash Seaman, Essex 83-9; Damien Aradanas, Essex 60-9.5.

4x100 meter relay: 1. Clarinda (Levi Wise, Nathan King, Cooper Phillips, Kaiden Roop) 45.19; Shenandoah (Xavier Martin, Zane McManis, Gage Sample, Cole Scamman) 48.90; Shenandoah (Treyten Foster, Treyvein Thompson, River Smithhisler, Matthew Moutray 49.89; Essex (Cash Seaman, Wade Sholes, John Staley, Isaiah Sholes) 57.90.

4x200 meter relay: 1. Clarinda (Tadyn Brown, Wyatt Schmitt, Cooper Phillips, Isaac Jones) 1:32.56; Shenandoah (Xavier Martin, Cole Graham, Ayden Johnson, Tysen Shaw) 1:42.48; Clarinda (Landen Carson, Garrison Hickey, Aidan Johnson, Cesar Zavala) 1:58.60.

4x400 meter relay: 1. Shenandoah (Brody Cullin, Cole Graham, Tysen Shaw, Alex Razee) 3:38.45; 3. Clarinda (Alec Wyman, Kade Engstrand, Wyatt Schmitt, Adam Johnson) 3:43.83; 7. Clarinda (Ronnie Weidman, Morgan Manes, Alex Lihs, Christian Gross) 3:57.41.

4x800 meter relay: 2. Clarinda (Alec Wyman, Morgan Manes, Alex Lihs, Ronnie Weidman) 9:17.84; 5. Shenandoah (Rafe Rodewald, Damien Little Thunder, Dalton Kellogg, Braden Mick) 9:55.28.

800 meter medley relay: 1. Shenandoah (Tysen Shaw, Hunter Dukes, Brody Cullin, Alex Razee) 1:36.12; 5. Clarinda (Levi Wise, Nathan King, Cooper Phillips, Jonah Norton) 1:41.50; Clarinda (Nolan Wyman, Crayton Iversen, Ayden Sunderman, Taten Eighmy) 1:47.60.

1600 meter medley relay: 3. Clarinda (Noah Harris, Nolan Wyman, Ronnie Weidman, Alex Lihs) 4:11.02; 6. Shenandoah (Gage Sample, Treyvein Thompson, Zane McManis, Rafe Rodewald) 4:16.66; 7. Clarinda (Ayden In, Crayton Iversen, Deacon Iversen, Christian Gross) 4:28.67.

Shuttle hurdle relay: 2. Clarinda (Xavier DeGroot, Wyatt Schmitt, Kaiden Roop, Levi Wise) 1:07.02; 6. Shenandoah (Ben Labrum, Cole Scamman, Matthew Moutray, Gage Sample) 1:11.24.