Skillern looks back at successful career coaching Shenandoah XC

Liz Skillern has said for years that coaching cross country is the best part of her job as a teacher at Shenandoah High School, but it’s a job that she’s giving up at the end of the school year.
Skillern recently decided to take the school district’s early retirement incentive, and her retirement was approved by the school board at their February 22 meeting. For a teacher to take the early retirement, they have to resign all of their positions within the district.
Husband Jon Skillern took early retirement after the 2019/20 school year and Liz said not knowing when the district would offer that again, it just made sense to get out now.
“Jon retiring made a big difference,” Liz Skillern said, “and I have a twin sister who just retired. Some of it is a money situation (with the incentive). I’m not retiring from working, I feel too young for that, but I’m definitely retiring from teaching right now. I would love to continue to coach, but I had to give up everything.”
She said there has been a lot to enjoy during her teaching and coaching career, but the cross country girls have been the highlight.
“It’s like entering a classroom where everybody wants to be there,” Skillern said. “Everybody has each other’s back and they work together. They listen as you teach life skills and that it’s not just about the running. Why wouldn’t it be the best part of my job when I get to work with those girls?”
Skillern has been teaching for a total of 35 years, most of those at Shenandoah High School, where she mainly taught business courses. She has been the head girls cross country coach at Shenandoah for 23 years and enjoyed a great deal of success.
“I have had 14 teams qualify for the state meet,” Skillern said. “When I first got here, it was six in a row. There were six different years we were not represented at the state meet as we sent individuals three times when we didn’t make it as a team.”
When asked about coaching highlights, those first years were talked about quickly. Missy Buttry’s state championship came in Skillern’s first year, leading a team to what she remembers to be a fifth-place state meet finish.
“I had the privilege of coaching Missy, although she didn’t need a lot of coaching,” Skillern said. “She was very driven. My first year, she was a sophomore and won the state championship. She didn’t lose a meet all year, it was pretty impressive. Those young ladies I started with weren’t just talented athletes but good people. They made good choices, they were friends and hung out together, it made my life pretty nice. I’m still in contact with most of them to this day.”
Another highlight she mentioned was a team that she took to Colorado for a camp during the summer. She couldn’t remember the exact year, but said it was a team that ended up performing at a very high level.
“We had six girls in the car going out there,” Skillern said, “and we learned to run through heart rate. They had you walk at times, so you’re only running in certain zones and that made a big difference. We took these girls that were probably average talent and qualified for state two years in a row. They weren’t loaded with talent, but they worked together and improved.”
She adds recent district titles in years when they weren’t winning many meets were also some of her career highlights.
Skillern’s time coaching at Shenandoah wasn’t just about the Fillies. Shenandoah shared the sport with Essex from the start of her Shenandoah career through the 2016 season. Farragut was also part of the sharing agreement from the beginning of her tenure through 2010.
She said sisters Megan and Lisa Slater from Essex were part of her first state teams. More recently, teams featured Mariah Johnson and Jasmine Glasgo, two more Essex athletes that came over and were a big part of the program’s success.
The overall support over the years from the parents and the community has also been appreciated. Skillern said she still has relationships with parents whose athletes have been out of the program for quite some time, but that support is still there.
“They helped us out so much,” Skillern said. “The pasta dinners that kept getting bigger and bigger and the other meals they would provide. We would get care packages and so many cards every time we qualified. People would drop off water or snacks. We have a huge following in our community and part of that pride we have as a program is wanting to honor that support.”
Skillern said the tradition of Shenandoah cross country being at the state meet didn’t start with her, but she felt she did her part in keeping that going.
“It’s very unusual for a team to expect to be at the state meet,” Skillern said, “but that’s the program that was started here and I was able to help develop that and keep that tradition going that you expect to be at the state meet. I have been blessed for sure.”
Skillern said it was a pretty small team those first few years, even with all the success. She said she’s had teams as big as 28 athletes and said the numbers are part of the tradition the program has carried with it.
“Success breeds success,” Skillern said. “We have always had quality kids. We didn’t always have the great talent, but it didn’t last long. Those numbers draw that talent. I have seen that in other schools too. As the popularity grows, the talent pool grows too.”
The overall popularity of cross country has skyrocketed during her time as coach. Skillern said when she started you could win the conference meet and not be one of the best teams in the state, but she said that isn’t the case anymore, as the conference has a lot of talent and is a lot tougher to compete in.
Skillern comes off a cross country season where she barely had enough athletes to field a varsity team and while many of them return next season, she admits it’s tough to leave the program in its current state.
“I have always felt I needed to leave the program in a good place, and I don’t know if we’re there right now,” Skillern said. “We’re not getting people out, but that seems to be in all of our sports at Shenandoah this year. COVID was rough on (our team) this fall. I think we only had one athlete who wasn’t quarantined at least once and I didn’t ever have the same kids two meets in a row. We had some high hopes this season and it was unusual to not meet those expectations. You want to leave it better than you found it and I don’t know if this is the year for that. Meeting with the girls was the hardest part. There were lots of tears, but I told them I’m not moving and I’m still here for you.”
Shenandoah Activities Director Jon Weinrich has been in the district for many of Skillern’s coaching years and said what Skillern has done with the cross country program over the years sets the standard.
“Liz leads by example and sets very high expectations,” Weinrich said. “Her girls have worked extremely hard both in and out of season to accomplish their goals. She has also instilled a family atmosphere that you can easily tell how much the kids love her and how much she loves them. She does an excellent job of team building and connecting the girls to each other. We wish her the very best of luck and she will be sorely missed!”
One constant for Skillern during her time as head coach was Andy Campbell, who is the current head coach of the Shenandoah boys cross country team and took over his current position one season after Skillern started.
“We worked together for 22 years,” Skillern said on Campbell, “and we learned to anticipate each other’s moves. We became one program instead of two separate entities. I think it helped when we started running 3.1 miles too and we could bounce even more ideas off of each other.”
Campbell said Skillern is well-known in the southwest Iowa coaching community and will be missed.
“Liz always gets the best out of her girls and does a tremendous job of getting them to peak at the right time,” Campbell said. “She has built the girls cross country program into a perennial state contender as a result of her high expectations and lofty goal setting. I’m not sure how you replace such a dynamic leader.”
Liz’s husband Jon was also a teacher and coach in the district during her entire coaching career until this last year. Jon coached track during that entire time as well as several other sports at one time or another and Liz said coaching was always a topic at home.
“When we started here the kids were little and I didn’t want to also coach track so we wouldn’t coach at the same time,” Liz said. “He would ask questions on the distance athletes and that was table talk at home, but I would help out here and there.”
She also spent five seasons as head girls track coach at Essex from 2014-2018 and said Jon was huge in helping her there.
“It was one coach (at Essex) for throws and hurdles and everything,” she said. “Jon helped me with starting blocks and batons. He was very helpful. He’s always coached track and has a vast knowledge of all areas in the sport.”
She added coaching has been a passion for both of them and has always been a topic of conversation at home. Jon retired after last school year and spending more time with him, and the rest of her family, was also a big part of her decision to step away now.
“When he retired I wasn’t ready,” Liz said. “I thought I had two or three more years, but we bought some land in the Ozarks. He was able to go down there in the fall and I wasn’t and I want to enjoy more time with him, our granddaughter and the rest of our family. I want to stay connected with them and be there for everyone.”
Her success at Shenandoah was seen in more areas than cross country. Skillern has also been the high school’s Business Professionals of America (BPA) advisor since 2009 and has had 34 national qualifiers, four state officers and six national place winners. Those competitions have allowed them to travel all over the country.
Liz and Jon’s children are also teachers. Sean is a high school teacher and coach in Grinnell. He coaches cross country, wrestling and track. Darby is a kindergarten teacher in Carroll.
There are a lot of people that have walked the halls at Shenandoah High School, who have been taught or coached by Skillern. She is hoping to get as many of the program’s former athletes as possible back to Shenandoah sometime this fall for a cross country reunion. She hasn’t started contacting people yet, but a comprehensive list has been put together.
While saying she would like to continue coaching in some capacity, Skillern is in her final coaching season, at least for now, as an assistant for Shenandoah’s track teams this spring with the boys and girls programs working together under head coach Ty Ratliff. This is her fourth year as a Shenandoah assistant track coach.