Smith promoted to head GBB coach at Sidney

Ashley Smith is the new girls basketball coach at Sidney.

Smith takes over the program after being an assistant for the last three years under Paige Landwehr, who resigned to take a teaching position in another district after last school year.

Smith is also currently an assistant volleyball coach under Amy McClintock and said she has learned a lot from McClintock and Landwehr that she hopes to carry with her into her first head coaching position.

“Paige was a great mentor and has a ton of knowledge about the game,” Smith said. “She gave me a lot of insight into the coaching side of basketball and I grew to start (to) feel more comfortable in the role of coach. Amy has been a great mentor in showing me how to handle adversity, keep expectations high and still allow the girls to have fun.”

Landwehr left the district during the summer and late enough where she still coached the team during some of the summer workouts. Smith said Landwehr did allow her to lead some of those practices and that helped her gain some valuable experience leading the team.

Smith is a Fremont-Mills graduate and will be joined on the bench by sister Andrea Russell. She says coaching alongside her sister is “something I have always hoped for.”

“I have been around basketball for as long as I can remember,” Smith said, “and with those memories of basketball, my sister has been in more of them than I can count. Everything I have learned growing up about basketball, I have learned alongside my sister. We have similar mindsets and goals when it comes to the culture of basketball and a team. We know it will be a learning curve for both of us, but we also know that when it comes to basketball, we’re on similar wavelengths and truly want what’s best for the athletes.”

Smith takes over a program that is coming off a 14-win season and is expected to return four athletes from last year’s seven-player rotation in Avery Dowling, Aunika Hayes, Emily Hutt and Kaden Payne.

“I love the group of girls I’m working with and want to continue to help them grow as individuals and in their athletic careers,” Smith said. “Early on, I want to establish good leadership roles within the team and help everyone work together. Culture is such an important topic when it comes to a successful team, so we’ll be focusing on what the team wants to achieve and setting small goals. For me, it’s about helping the athletes achieve their goals individually and as a team.”

The Ashley Smith era of Sidney girls basketball is scheduled to begin Tuesday, Nov. 29, at Hamburg.