WATERLOO — The Clarinda girls bowling team was likely one pin away from claiming the program’s first state championship.

But that pin on the next to last ball of the last game of the state championship match didn’t fall and Maquoketa beat Clarinda 211-202 in that final game of the Team State Bowling Tournament Monday, Feb. 20, at Cadillac XBC in Waterloo.

Maquoketa had control in the fifth and final game of the best three out of five baker game finale, but they left the 10th frame open. Clarinda was a couple frames behind in game play and after Ally Johnson rolled a strike in game nine, Clarinda had Andi Woods with the ball and a chance in frame 10. Woods needed two strikes and at least most of the pins with the third ball from earning one more win than they did last year when they were state runner-up.

Visibly shaking, Woods fired a strike with her first ball, but left the two pin with ball two, starting Maquoketa’s celebration.

Trailing in the final game wasn’t the first time it looked like Clarinda’s day was over without the championship trophy they had wanted all season, but they kept making the shots they needed to make. The Cardinals came back from 1-0 and 2-1 down to beat Camanche in the semifinals and then came back from 2-0 down to force a fifth game with Maquoketa in the championship match.

The expectations were there all year, with all six returning from last season’s team that finished second in the state, and head coach Ashley Woods said her team responded all season in an incredible manner.

“Last year people around the state probably thought we were lucky and we probably shouldn’t have been there,” Coach Woods said, “Last year we finished second after going into the tournament last (of the state teams). This year, I probably had the same expectations, but I was hungry to get back and wanted people to understand we’re a program and we’re doing good things. To have the boys and girls here says a lot. The girls were one two-pin away from a state championship. I’m super proud of these girls, proving to everyone they deserved this.”

Johnson has been a major force in the rapid ascent of Clarinda bowling becoming one of the top programs in the state.

“It was a disappointing ending,” Johnson said, “but at the same time, last year we lost in three in the final, so to take (Maquoketa) to the last frame of the last game is quite the accomplishment.”

Maquoketa won the opening game of the final 211-171 and then won a tight game two 183-174. Coach Woods inserted the other Cardinal senior, Kemper Beckel, back into the lineup in game three, and she was part of a run of five straight strikes to start game three. She rolled another strike in the third game, which was a 233-199 win for Clarinda. Beckel rolled two more strikes in game four, which Clarinda won 192-158.

Coach Woods estimated Beckel hadn’t played in seven or eight games when she was inserted back into the lineup with the team’s season hanging in the balance and Beckel said it was all about her teammates in how she played as well as she did at the end.

“The energy and the girls’ attitudes have a lot to do with it,” Beckel said. “We had to stay positive.”

Coach Woods said Beckel was huge in the comeback.

“I’m sure (Beckel) is a little sad,” Coach Woods said, “but that’s huge for her to sit seven or eight games and then throw four strikes in a row. Those go the other way, we’re out.”

Clarinda entered the bracketed part of the tournament as the number four seed and saw a familiar foe in the quarterfinals in Hawkeye 10 Conference rival St. Albert. The Cardinals opened with a 199 to take the early lead, struggled in game two with a 118, but then bowled a 189 and a 196 to advance to the semifinals.

Waiting for Clarinda in the semifinals was top-seed Camanche and the Storm crushed the Cardinals in game one 233-126. Game two was as close as it could be with the final ball by Andi Woods hitting just enough pins to give Clarinda a 215-214 win to even the score. A 147 followed in game three for Clarinda, putting Camanche one win from the final, but the Cardinals outdueled the Storm 221-201 in game four and 194-160 in game five.

Another standout down the stretch for the Cardinals was freshman Rylee Pulliam. She was inserted into the lineup in January because of an injury and played good enough to stay in the lineup even when Dakota Wise returned for the state qualifying tournament. Pulliam played well enough to be in the lead spot much of the day and hit multiple big shots.

“Rylee is a kid we have a lot of confidence in,” Ashley Woods said. “We have been around her for years and know what she can do. We just have to get her to have that confidence in herself. Once all of these kids believe they can do it, they start making those shots. I don’t know how many times I told Rylee I need a strike and she would threw a strike. To start (baker games) with a strike is huge.”

The Cardinals were in seventh after the first five baker games with a 185 fourth game being their high score. They started rolling quickly in their next set of lanes with a 200 and a 223, but only broke 200 one other time in the initial 15 baker games.

All of the girls were very emotional after the loss, knowing how close they were to winning the championship, but Johnson said it’s quite exciting to know how far the team has come in her four years.

“(We weren’t good) when I was a freshman,” Johnson said, “and to be here twice is really exciting. I hope they can keep doing it. There is a lot of talent, so they have the ability, too.”

Coach Ashley Woods said Johnson and Beckel will be missed next year, saying they have done a ton for the program and have been awesome girls to work with. At the same time, Woods said don’t expect her girls program to fall off from their incredible run over the last two years.

“Andi is hungry to go to some other tournaments that we haven’t done before,” Ashley Woods aid. “We’ll keep working in the offseason and see them in the bowling alley. They still have youth program events until mid-April so they aren’t done yet and we have other freshmen who will be huge for us next year.”