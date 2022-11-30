Southwest Iowa BWR starts with 2-1 quad

The Southwest Iowa boys wrestling team opened its season with two dual wins as part of a quad in Treynor Tuesday, Nov. 29.

The Warriors beat Tri-Center 66-12 and Woodbine 48-24, while also losing 46-29 to Treynor.

There were only four contested matches in the win over Tri-Center and all four went Southwest Iowa’s way with Seth Ettleman, Gabe Johnson, Flynt Bell and Kurt Speed all earning first period falls. Landon Ramos, Blake Schaaf, Philip Gardner, Landon Roof, Christian Mayer, Sam Daly and Brandon Orozco all took forfeit wins to bring the Warriors up to 66 points.

The Warriors and Woodbine had just four contested matches as well with the teams earning two wins each. Speed earned a second period fall, while Orozco was a winner by fall in the first period. Schaaf and Bell both lost by fall. Ettleman, Johnson, Gardner, Roof, Mayer and Daly all took forfeit wins for the Warriors.

The Warriors and Cardinals matched up in 10 weight classes, with Southwest Iowa winning four of them. Johnson, Gardner and Daly all earned wins by fall, with Daly and Gardner finishing their matches prior to the end of the first period. Ettelman was also a winner, in a 17-0 technical fall over Jett Sornson at 120 pounds. Ramos added a forfeit win for the Warriors while Speed went the distance in defeat, dropping an 11-3 major decision to Zach Robbins at 160.

The Warriors return to Treynor Saturday for the Treynor Tournament.