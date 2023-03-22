Three of the four coverage area bowling teams qualified for the state tournament, while six wrestlers finished their season at state. Those teams and individuals highlighted the winter sports season and led the field that made up the 2022/2023 Southwest Iowa Herald Winter Sports All-Area Team.

The team consists of 20 athletes, 10 boys and 10 girls, split evenly between a first and second team. The team is made up of basketball, bowling and wrestling athletes and all Clarinda, Essex, Shenandoah and Sidney athletes are eligible. At least one boy and one girl are required from each school.

This season’s team was a tough one to put together. There were several athletes, especially on the boys side, that were very tough to leave off the list and the line between the first and second team for both the girls and boys was small. There was some movement between the first and second teams and movement on and off the second team before it was finalized.

The team is revealed here after we look back at a few highlights from the season.

Girls wrestling became the newest sport this winter, with Clarinda, Shenandoah and Southwest Iowa all fielding teams. The Warriors sent two athletes to the first Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Tournament with Clara Sapienza and Emily Kesterson combining to win three matches as the Warriors were easily the most experienced of the three coverage area programs.

The Clarinda and Shenandoah teams also showed well as new programs. Both had athletes with previous experience who held their own against area competition, while others competed in the sport for the first time and gained valuable experience. While there are no girls wrestling athletes on the all-area team, all three programs return everyone next season.

It was exciting to have a new sport to cover and, while girls wrestling gave fans the excitement of a new sport, the boys teams took center stage late in the season.

The excitement level couldn’t have finished much higher for Shenandoah boys wrestling. The Mustangs were represented at the state tournament for the first time in five years, put three athletes in the state field and one of them nearly won a medal. Those three weren’t the only successful Mustangs for a program that won 16 duals during the season, finished third at the district tournament and returns everyone. Another year with that much improvement could make the Mustangs a powerful team in 2023-24.

The Southwest Iowa boys continued taking steps forward as a program as the two Corner Conference schools in Sidney and Fremont-Mills competed together in Class 2A. Two Warriors earned a place in the state field and both have one more season left in the program. There are plenty of additional youngsters who will look to take more steps forward next year.

Clarinda boys wrestling had just one state qualifier and, while the Cardinals had a pretty strong lineup in the upper weights, they didn’t have enough athletes in the program to be as competitive as they would have liked to in duals. The Cardinals, though, also return everyone next season and will likely make huge strides forward.

The area bowling teams also had incredibly successful seasons.

The Clarinda girls nearly won the state championship. They battled back multiple times at the state tournament, but the hole was just a little deep in the deciding game of the state championship match, and the Cardinals settled for a second straight state runner-up finish. While this one was much more disappointing than last year’s runner-up finish because of the expectations this team had, nothing can be taken away from what an amazing accomplishment it is to play for the state title two years in a row. Last year, few around the state knew about Clarinda and they burst onto the scene in Waterloo. This year, everyone knew about the Cardinals and they still beat almost everyone in their path. They may lose two really good seniors, but this program isn’t going anywhere.

The same can be said for the Clarinda boys who returned to the state tournament after a year away and had two athletes not just qualify for the state individual tournament, but also advance to and show well in the state quarterfinals. While the girls stole a lot of the spotlight from this boys team, they were impressive in their own right and showed to be one of the state’s top teams.

The Shenandoah girls also qualified for the state team tournament and showed that they are again a program that can compete with anyone. The Fillies were in the second place position after five baker games at the state tournament and kept getting better all season. The sky is the limit for a team that was quite young this season.

The Shenandoah girls were able to step out of the shadow cast by the Shenandoah boys, who saw their impressive run of state tournaments come to an end this season. Last year’s state champions had a fantastic season, but couldn’t find a rhythm at the state qualifying tournament. They did have two qualify for the individual state tournament and look for them to come out hungry next season, with most of their lineup also returning.

None of the area basketball teams had the same kind of state success as their bowling and wrestling counterparts, but there was plenty of excitement on the basketball court as well.

The Shenandoah girls were just shy of the .500 mark on the season, with a group of sophomores and juniors leading the way. A pair of sophomores emerged as the leaders of this year’s team and the current core group has one more year together to try to push the Fillies up the Hawkeye 10 Conference ladder.

The Clarinda girls continued moving forward in reaching their highest win total in a decade. The Cardinals played right with some of the top Hawkeye 10 Conference teams for large portions of games this season. They did that with a lot of youth on the floor, showing that Clarinda’s growth should continue going forward.

It was a new beginning and the end of an era for the Sidney girls. Ashley Smith took over as head coach for a program that loses five seniors, including four starters. The season didn’t go quite as well as many would have anticipated, but that senior group accomplished a lot during their careers.

Injury problems hurt the Essex girls team that was already low in numbers to start the season. A group of freshmen were forced into playing major minutes and gained valuable experience for a team that returns most of its athletes next season.

The Clarinda boys were above .500 again and, while they struggled against the top teams in the Hawkeye 10 Conference, it was another strong season for the Cardinals. The question now is about maintaining this level of success with a huge group of seniors leaving the program.

The Shenandoah boys had a new head coach in Ryan Spiegel and a young team with little experience took some beatings from its conference foes. The key for this team will be to see out the process and be patient. They showed glimpses this season of what this team is capable of going forward.

The Sidney boys made big leaps forward over the course of the season for new head coach Luke Buttry and may have been the most improved team of any in the area from the first game to the last. This was a young team too and the Cowboys very well could be back on their way to the top of the Corner Conference.

The Essex boys showed quite a bit of improvement as well and earned some highlight wins that should show well for them going forward with much of this year’s team returning.

Overall, there were 51 athletes considered for the Southwest Iowa Herald Winter Sports All-Area Team. Clarinda led the way with eight athletes represented on the all-area team, including four on the first team. Shenandoah also had four first team selections, and six overall. There were four Sidney athletes on the all-area team, two on the first team. Essex had two second team selections.

There were six selections to the all-area team who also made last winter’s team; three of those six made their third straight winter season appearance. Five selections were also part of the fall all-area team. There were seven athletes who made their first ever selection to a seasonal all-area team.

The senior and junior class both finished with seven athletes on the all-area team. The junior class had four on the first team, compared to three first team seniors. There were five sophomores on the all-area team, including three on the first team. A freshman earned second team honors.

The All-Area team is below, starting with the 10 members of the first team, listed alphabetically.

Southwest Iowa Herald 2022/2023 Winter Sports All-Area First Team

Peyton Athen, sophomore, Shenandoah Bowling

The all-area team starts in Shenandoah with the leader of a Fillies team that had a great season, culminating in their first state tournament appearance in five years. Athen had a 166 game average for the season and led a Shenandoah team that took big steps forward over the course of the season. Teammate Hannah Stearns just missed the all-area cut. This was the second straight year Athen was selected to the first team.

Tyson Bramble, junior, Clarinda Bowling

The leader of the Clarinda boys bowling team also receives first team honors as Bramble was in the anchor position for the state-qualifying Cardinals for much of the season. Bramble also earned his second straight trip to the individual state tournament and bowled well enough there to make the quarterfinals, where he fell despite bowling well. Bramble moves up after being a second team pick last winter.

Avery Dowling, senior, Sidney Basketball

The first basketball player on the all-area team is also the first Sidney athlete recognized. Dowling didn’t finish the season with the numbers or the team success she had hoped for, but every team she faced did everything they could to take her out of the game. Dowling scored 9.3 points per game and finished with more than 850 for her Cowgirl career. This is the third straight year Dowling has been named first team all-area for the winter sports season. She was also a first team pick in the fall.

Karson Downey, junior, Clarinda Wrestling

The first wrestler on the all-area team was Clarinda’s leader all season. Downey took a big step forward from last season’s state tournament berth and finished the season disappointed he didn’t earn a state medal. Downey nearly won 40 matches this season and reached 100 wins for his career in his Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament championship match win. He was seeded fourth at the state tournament, where he fell just one win shy of a state medal. Teammate Jase Wilmes just missed the all-area cut. Downey was a second team selection in the fall.

Braedon Godfread, sophomore, Sidney Basketball

Godfread is the first boys basketball player on the all-area team. He was a big part of a Cowboy team that made huge strides over the course of the season. The Cowboys ended the season by avenging two regular season losses to Fremont-Mills and then playing right with Bedford for much of the game in the second round of the district tournament. Godfread averaged 15.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and two blocks per contest to help a Cowboy team that won 11 games this season. Teammate Grant Whitehead made a strong case to be included on the team as well. This is the first time Godfread has earned a spot on a seasonal all-area team.

Dylan Gray, senior, Shenandoah Bowling

Gray was the lone senior on a Mustang team that took high expectations into every match all season. After winning the state championship last year, Gray led a Mustang team that had most of last season’s team back. Gray nearly averaged a 200 game in anchoring Shenandoah’s lineup for much of the season. He led the Mustangs to a strong stretch run in a season that ended with a disappointing performance in the state qualifying tournament. Teammates Dalton Athen and Alex Razee were two of the last cuts from the all-area team. Gray was a second team selection last winter.

Lynnae Green, sophomore, Shenandoah Basketball

Green had a strong season and showed, especially after Christmas, how good a player she can be. She put up fantastic numbers in just about every game she played in 2023, including breaking the school record twice for rebounds in a game. Her 12.1 rebounds per game was the third best mark in Class 3A and best in Shenandoah program history. She also led the Fillies with 16 points per game. This was Green’s first time being selected to the winter all-area team.

Ally Johnson, senior, Clarinda Bowling

Johnson is the first of two on the all-area team from the state runner-up Cardinal girls bowling team. She rolled a 182 average for the season in leading a Cardinal team that took on this season’s high expectations and had another phenomenal season. She was the anchor bowler most of the year for the Cardinals and reached the individual state tournament for the second year in a row. The talent and leadership she has shown has done wonders for the Clarinda bowling program. This was Johnson’s third straight first team winter all-area selection.

Owen Laughlin, junior, Shenandoah Wrestling

Laughlin’s inclusion on the first team gives Shenandoah a wrestler on the first team to go with the basketball and bowling athletes already included. Laughlin reached the 100 career win milestone, won the Hawkeye 10 Conference and District tournaments and then won three matches at the state tournament to finish in the top 12, one win shy of a state medal. Laughlin’s leadership also helped the incredibly quick ascent for Shenandoah wrestling. This was the first time Laughlin was selected for a seasonal all-area team.

Andi Woods, junior, Clarinda Bowling

The all-area first team concludes with Woods, the second member of the Clarinda girls bowling team to earn a place on the all-area team. Woods anchored the Cardinals throughout most of the team state tournament and was a big reason the Cardinals were able to rally in the state semifinals and then rally again to nearly win the state championship match. She averaged a 174 game score for the season and bowled quite well down the stretch. Woods also qualified for the state individual tournament. Teammate Maddie Smith just missed the cut to make the all-area team. This was Woods’ third straight winter all-area selection, second straight on the first team.

Second Team

Tadyn Brown, senior, Clarinda Basketball

The second team begins on Clarinda’s basketball court, where Brown took over the leadership reins of this year’s Cardinals, who battled their way to 12 wins. Brown led the Cardinals with 12.3 points per game while also averaging four rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.3 steals per contest. He was one of eight seniors on this year’s Cardinals that did a great job of maintaining the standard that Clarinda boys basketball has risen to over the last few years. This was the first time Brown was selected to the winter all-area team. He was a first team pick in the fall.

Brooke Burns, junior, Essex Basketball

Burns is the Essex girls representative on the all-area team. Burns led the Trojanettes with 12.1 points per game and played point guard for an Essex team that battled low numbers and injury concerns. They ended the season with just four wins, a number that was quite a bit lower than what the Trojanettes were hoping for. This was Burns’ first selection to a seasonal all-area team.

Taylor Cole, senior, Clarinda Basketball

Cole is the first of two Clarinda girls basketball athletes on the all-area team. She led an extremely young team all season and did it both with her play on the court — where she averaged seven points, 3.6 rebounds, three assists and 2.2 steals per game — and her conduct off of it. Cole has been near or at the front of the charge for the big rise in success of Clarinda girls sports over the last few years. This was the first time Cole made the winter all-area team. She was also a first team selection in the fall.

Chloe Denton, sophomore, Shenandoah Basketball

Shenandoah girls basketball has a second representative on the all-area team as Denton stepped up to be a consistent second scorer for the Fillies. She scored 9.2 points per game and led the Fillies in 3-point field goals. She was a strong player, both on the outside offensively, and with her perimeter defense for this year’s Fillies team that earned 10 wins. This was Denton’s first selection to the winter all-area team.

Jayden Dickerson, sophomore, Shenandoah wrestling

Dickerson is the second Shenandoah wrestler to make the all-area team after qualifying for and winning a match at the state wrestling tournament. Dickerson has quickly become one of the top Mustangs in a program that had one of its best seasons in several years. Dickerson earned 43 wins over the course of the season. Jacob McGargill nearly gave Shenandoah wrestling a third athlete on the all-area team. This was Dickerson’s first seasonal all-area selection.

Seth Ettleman, junior, Sidney Wrestling

Ettleman gives Southwest Iowa wrestling a representative on this year’s team after he qualified for the state tournament for the second year in a row. Ettleman has been the leader of a Warrior program on the rise. He won a match at this year’s state tournament and won 45 overall, eclipsing the 100 mark for his career. Teammate Gabe Johnson was one of the final all-area team cuts. Ettleman earned his first seasonal all-area selection.

Aunika Hayes, senior, Sidney Basketball

What a season Hayes had this year to give the Cowgirls a second entry on the all-area team. Hayes started the year as a returning role player and ended it as the leading scorer and rebounder for the Cowgirls. Opposing teams looked to take Dowling away and it was Hayes who took advantage inside and with her mid-range shot, while also doing great work in the paint offensively and defensively in helping lead the Cowgirls to a 10-win season. This was Hayes’ first selection to the winter all-area team.

Qwintyn Vanatta, junior, Essex Basketball

Vanatta is the Essex boys representative on the all-area team. He averaged a double-double over the course of the season at 14.3 points and 12.5 rebounds per game and showed he could play with anyone in the Corner Conference inside. Vanatta and teammate Tony Racine — who was a strong candidate for the all-area team as well — were a strong 1-2 punch for a Trojan team that won four games this season. Vanatta was a seasonal all-area selection for the first time.

Addy Wagoner, freshman, Clarinda Basketball

Wagoner gives Clarinda girls basketball a second entry onto the all-area team. Wagoner is the only freshman to make the all-area cut this winter and burst onto the scene by leading the Cardinals with 10.2 points per game. She also recorded 4.6 rebounds per contest. Wagoner was the scorer the Cardinals needed as they won eight games this season. Wagoner was a second team selection in the fall.

Levi Wise, senior, Clarinda Bowling

The all-area team ends at Frontier Lanes in Clarinda as Wise had a terrific close to the season. His performances in the season’s final events put Clarinda in contention at the Hawkeye 10 Conference, District and State tournaments. He also qualified for the individual state tournament and advanced to the bracketed quarterfinals there. Teammate Owen Johnson was also a strong candidate for the all-area team. This was Wise’s first selection to a seasonal all-area team.

Congratulations to all 20 athletes!