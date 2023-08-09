The 2022/2023 athletic year is complete and there were plenty of highlights. The Shenandoah boys won a pair of event state championships in track and field. The Clarinda girls took home two state runner-up team trophies – in tennis and bowling.

There were several other teams and individuals who experienced a lot of success over the past 12 months. The spring season brought the most state success across the board with several state medals earned and school records broken. A new sport started in the winter months as girls wrestling was sanctioned for the first time.

Several teams showed exciting potential as well, creating quite a bit of excitement and promise for the 2023/2024 season.

Before the 2023/2024 season begins with cross country meets, volleyball matches and football games later this month, the 2022/2023 Southwest Iowa Herald All-Sports All-Area Team is released.

This is the sixth time the Southwest Iowa Herald has released an all-sports, all-area team looking at the entire year. Shenandoah, Sidney and Essex athletes have been eligible for all six teams. This is the fourth year Clarinda athletes have been eligible.

The all-sports team is put together in the same way as the seasonal teams. There are 20 athletes honored here, 10 boys and 10 girls, evenly split between a first and second team. The team is made up of athletes from all school sports during the academic year with preference given to those that succeeded in multiple sports. At least one boy and one girl are required from each school.

Putting together the all-sports team adds a dynamic from the seasonal teams in comparing sports across seasons and comparing two-sport athletes to athletes, who play three, four and sometimes even five sports, with some of them playing completely different sports. Comparisons are also made based on an athlete’s level of success in his/her different sports. Being named to the all-sports, all-area team isn’t necessarily about playing as many sports as possible at a high level, but a high level of success across multiple sports is needed. It would have been very easy to add a third team and probably even a fourth team to this year’s all-area first and second team. There were that many deserving athletes. The team is revealed here after we look back at a great year.

The Clarinda girls and boys cross country teams qualified for the state meet with Mayson Hartley and Treyton Schaapherder earning state medals. The football team also qualified for and won a game in the state playoffs. Girls bowling had another terrific season that ended in a heartbreaking loss in the state championship match. The Clarinda boys also qualified for the state bowling tournament and had two state quarterfinalists individually. Clarinda boys wrestling nearly had a state medalist in Karson Downey. Clarinda girls tennis beat the field in southwest Iowa, and then won thrilling state quarterfinal and semifinal duals before falling in the state final. Hartley and Taylor Cole also teamed up to earn their second straight state doubles medal in tennis. Isaac Jones and Schaapherder earned individual runner-up finishes at the state track and field meet, leading the Cardinal boys to a sixth-place finish – with three additional medals. The Clarinda girls won five state track and field meet medals, four from Hartley.

Hailey Egbert gave Shenandoah a state entry in the fall in cross country. In the winter months, Owen Laughlin nearly won a state wrestling medal as one of three state qualifiers. The girls bowling team also qualified for the state tournament. The Shenandoah boys track and field team won six total medals, including two state titles, to finish fifth at the state meet with just five athletes. Chloe Denton also nabbed a state medal in the 100 hurdles while the Fillies had three more events qualify for the state meet.

The athletic year started at Sidney with the Cowgirls having another terrific volleyball season, which ended with a loss in the regional final to the eventual state champion. A couple Cowboys qualified for the state wrestling tournament under the Southwest Iowa sharing co-op with Fremont-Mills. The Sidney girls golf team qualified for its first state golf tournament and Avery Dowling led the team by earning an individual medal. The Cowgirls also had three events qualify for the state track and field meet.

Essex had a pair of state qualifiers in track and field and Tony Racine qualified for the finals in the long jump.

Overall, there were several individuals with at least one year of high school left, that showed well in what they and their team hope will be an even better 2023/2024 season.

There were 60 athletes – 30 girls and 30 boys - in the coverage area that made at least one seasonal all-area team over the course of the year. There were more than just those 60 considered, but the 20 that made the all-sports, all-area team came from that pool of 60. There were 14 all-sports, all-area athletes who were named to two or more seasonal all-area teams.

Clarinda leads the way with nine all-sports, all-area selections, six earning first team honors. There are five Shenandoah athletes on the all-sports, all-area team, two on the first team. Sidney has four all-sports, all-area athletes, including two first team selections and Essex has two second team picks.

There were eight repeat selections from last year’s all-sports, all-area team with four of those eight making their record-matching third all-sports, all-area selection. Those four – who are all seniors - are all on the first team for the third straight year.

The excitement of what the 2023/2024 school year could bring for our area teams is shown in looking at the classes represented here, as there are just five seniors that earned a place on the all-sports, all-area team. All five are on the first team. The junior and sophomore classes share the top spot with seven athletes each. There are three sophomores and two juniors on the first team. One freshman earns a spot on the second team.

The all-sports all-area team is below, starting with the 10 members of the first team, listed alphabetically.

Southwest Iowa Herald 2022/2023 All-Sports All-Area First Team

Peyton Athen, sophomore, Shenandoah

The first Shenandoah athlete on the all-area team is Athen, the leader of the state-qualifying Shenandoah bowling team and also the top pitcher on the softball team. She bowled a 166 average and led the Fillies to their first state tournament in five years. She struck out 109 opposing batters on the softball diamond over 128 1/3 innings with a 3.16 ERA. She also drove in 15 runs. She split setting duties in volleyball, finishing with 295 assists. She led the Fillies with 42 ace serves and was third on the team in digs. This is Athen’s first all-sports, all-area selection.

Tadyn Brown, senior, Clarinda

The first Clarinda athlete on the all-area team is Brown, who was named to all four seasonal teams and ends his career having made nine different seasonal all-area teams, most on record. On the football field, he rushed for 1,405 yards and leaves Clarinda football as its all-time leading rusher with 3,189 yards. He rushed for 20 touchdowns and also scored on defense and special teams. He qualified for the state track and field meet in four events and holds the program record in the long jump. He led Clarinda basketball with 12.3 points per game and hit .297 for Clarinda baseball, stealing 26 bases for a team that won its third consecutive district championship. This is Brown’s third consecutive year on the all-sports, all-area first team.

Taylor Cole, senior, Clarinda

Cole led Clarinda tennis’ state runner-up team and earned her second straight state doubles medal, along with Hartley. Also, in the spring season, Cole qualified for three state track and field events and earned one medal. She ended her volleyball career as Clarinda’s all-time leader in digs with 1,128 after surpassing 400 in her senior season. She added 189 kills and 36 aces. She also scored seven points per game on the basketball court. Cole is a first team all-sports, all-area selection for the third consecutive year.

Avery Dowling, senior, Sidney

The first Sidney entry on the all-area team is Dowling, who wrapped up her Cowgirl career with a ninth-place medal at the state golf tournament, while also leading her team to their first state appearance in program history. She finished her volleyball career with more than 2,000 assists, including 896 during her senior season. She added 223 digs and 29 ace serves for a Cowgirl team that qualified for the regional final. She also starred on the basketball team, putting up 9.3 points per game. Like the two above her, Dowling is on the all-sports, all-area first team for the third year in a row.

Braedon Godfread, sophomore, Sidney

Godfread led Sidney basketball with 15.7 points and 7.8 rebounds per game while helping the Cowboys win 11 games this season. He was second in tackles for Sidney football with 31.5. He also intercepted a pass on defense and on offense caught 12 passes for 200 yards and three touchdowns. On the track, he was a part of Sidney’s sprint relays that showed well late in the season. This is Godfread’s first time selected to the all-sports, all-area team.

Mayson Hartley, senior, Clarinda

Hartley ended her Clarinda career as the program record holder in the 5 kilometer cross country distance and the 800- 1,500- and 3,000- meter distances in track and field. She finished sixth at the state cross country meet, her third state medal in her fourth state meet. She finished third in the 3,000, third in the 800 and fifth in the 1,500 at the state track and field meet. She also won a relay medal to finish her career with eight state track medals. She was also the No. 2 player on Clarinda’s state runner-up tennis team. She teamed up with Cole to place seventh at the state doubles tennis tournament. Hartley is a first team all-sports, all-area selection for the third time.

Isaac Jones, senior, Clarinda

Jones finished second in the long jump for the second straight season at the state track and field meet. It was part of a three-event state meet for Jones, which also included the high jump, an event that he holds the program record in. Jones caught 30 passes on the football field for 572 yards and seven touchdowns. He holds the program record for career receiving yards. He picked off six passes on defense, including one for a touchdown. He was also a major contributor on the basketball court, averaging 9.2 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. Jones was a second team all-sports, all-area selection last year.

Jerzee Knight, sophomore, Clarinda

Knight was a state medalist in the 100-meter dash at the state track and field championships, placing fifth, one of the three events she competed in at the state meet. She also set the long jump program record early in the season. On the softball diamond, Knight hit .381, scored 43 runs, drove in 24 and stole 32 bases. Knight also starred for Clarinda volleyball with 119 digs, 105 kills and 30 ace serves. She averaged 5.8 points and 5.2 rebounds on the basketball court. This is Knight’s first time on the all-sports, all-area team.

Alex Razee, junior, Shenandoah

The first Shenandoah boy recognized on the all-area team won two state championships on the track. He won the 400-meter dash although he wasn’t in the fast heat. He also anchored the state championship 800-meter medley relay team. He and his teammates also medaled in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays. All four events hold the program record. He averaged a 194 game for the Mustang bowling team, which was one of the best in southwest Iowa all season. An injury ended what was looking like a promising cross country season. Razee was also a first team all-sports, all-area selection last year.

Treyton Schaapherder, junior, Clarinda

Schaapherder became one of the top distance runners in the state over the course of the year. After a fifth-place finish at the Hawkeye 10 Conference cross country meet and a fourth-place mark at the state qualifying meet turned into a ninth at the state cross country meet. He then took on the state track and field meet, finishing second in the 3,200 and fourth in the 1,600-meters. This is the first time Schaapherder has been selected for the all-sports, all-area team.

Second Team

Eve Brumbaugh, junior, Sidney

The all-area second team begins in Sidney with Brumbaugh, who qualified for state in two sports, just in the spring. She was the No. 2 golfer for the seventh-place Cowgirls, who qualified for their first state tournament in program history. She was also a state qualifier in the 400-meter dash on the track and a big part of Sidney’s sprint relays. She was a big part of the Sidney volleyball team that qualified for the regional final. She finished the season with 314 digs, 180 kills and 35 ace serves. This is the first time Brumbaugh has been selected to the all-sports, all-area team.

Brooke Burns, junior, Essex

Burns is the Essex girls representative on the all-area team. She led Essex basketball with 12.1 points per game. On the softball diamond, she hit .323 with 25 runs and 23 RBIs. She handled the setting duties for Essex volleyball, finishing with 227 assists. She added 39 digs and 33 ace serves. She was also part of the track and field team’s sprint relays. This is Burns’ first time selected to the all-sports, all-area team.

Chloe Denton, sophomore, Shenandoah

Denton earned a medal at the state track and field meet in the 100-meter hurdles. She holds the school record in the event and also won a second straight Hawkeye 10 Conference title in the 100-hurdles and shuttle hurdle relay. Denton was also second on the Fillies basketball team at 9.2 points per game and led the team in 3-point shooting. Denton is an all-sports, all-area team selection for the first time.

Karson Downey, junior, Clarinda

Downey was Clarinda’s only representative at the state wrestling tournament and finished one win shy of earning a medal. He reached 100 wins for his career and nearly won 40 matches this season. On the football field, Downey finished the season with 43 tackles, 6.5 for loss while also intercepting two passes, including taking one back for a touchdown. He added 256 rushing yards and three touchdowns offensively. This is the first time Downey has been selected to the all-sports, all-area team.

Lynnae Green, sophomore, Shenandoah

Green was the leader of the Shenandoah basketball team that earned 10 wins. She scored 16 points per game and controlled a program record 12.1 rebounds per contest. She broke the school record for rebounds in a game twice. She qualified for the state track and field meet in the shot put. She put up 93 kills and 56 blocks for Shenandoah volleyball. Green is an all-sports, all-area selection for the first time.

Michael Hensley, sophomore, Sidney

Hensley stepped up all season for the Cowboys and is Sidney’s final representative on the all-area team. He hit .269 on the baseball team with 19 runs scored and 11 RBIs while also striking out 29 opposing batters over 33 1/3 innings. On the football field, Hensley scored three rushing touchdowns and contributed 19.5 tackles on defense. On the basketball court, Hensley ended the season with 9.5 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. He was one of the top sprinters on the track and field team and had the golf team’s third-best scoring average. Hensley makes his first appearance on the all-sports, all-area team.

Tony Racine, junior, Essex

Racine is the Essex boys representative on the all-area team. He qualified for the state track and field meet in the long jump for the second year in a row, placing ninth. He batted .194 in the middle of the order for Essex baseball and struck out 33 opposing batters in 16 2/3 innings. He led Essex cross country all season and placed 24th at the state qualifying meet. He averaged a double-double on the basketball court with 12 points and 11.1 rebounds per contest. Racine was also a second team selection last year.

Jade Spangler, junior, Shenandoah

Spangler is the final Shenandoah representative on the all-area team. He qualified for the district golf tournament, shooting a nine-hole adjusted average of 42 for the season. On the baseball diamond he struck out 17 opposing hitters over 18 1/3 innings while hitting .233 with 22 runs scored. He made the switch from wrestling to basketball in the winter and scored 5.9 points per game while playing point guard. He was fourth on the football team in tackles. He caught two touchdown passes on offense and intercepted two passes on defense. Spangler makes his second straight appearance on the all-sports, all-area second team.

Addison Wagoner, freshman, Clarinda

Wagoner made her name known across the Hawkeye 10 Conference quickly in her freshman season. She led Clarinda volleyball with 246 kills and hit .150 for the season. She added 121 digs and 25 ace serves. She then led Clarinda basketball with 10.2 points while also contributing 4.6 rebounds per game. She was a big piece of the mid-distance crew on the track and then led Clarinda softball with a .382 batting average while scoring 17 runs and driving in 11. This was the first year Wagoner was eligible for selection to the all-sports, all-area team.

Kyle Wagoner, sophomore, Clarinda

Another Wagoner completes the all-sports, all-area team. He had a stellar season as a distance runner for the Cardinals. At the state track and field meet, Wagoner placed fifth in the 1,600-meter run and sixth in the 3,200. He just missed a medal at the state cross country meet, placing 17th. He also played basketball for the Cardinals, scoring 23 points and collecting 14 rebounds on the season. Wagoner is an all-sports, all-area team selection for the first time.

Congratulations to all 20 athletes!