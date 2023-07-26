It was an incredibly impressive spring sports season for the Southwest Iowa Herald coverage area, with several athletes and teams enjoying success at the state level. That made for some highly decorated athletes on the 2023 Southwest Iowa Herald Spring Sports All-Area Team.

The team consists of 20 athletes, 10 boys and 10 girls, split evenly between a first and second team. The team is made up of golf, tennis and track and field athletes and all Clarinda, Essex, Shenandoah and Sidney athletes are eligible. At least one boy and one girl are required from each school.

Many of the athletes who made the spring team achieved a great deal of success this spring and there simply wasn’t space to recognize all of that success, making for some difficult cuts from this group.

The team is revealed here after we look back at a spectacular spring season.

To call the state track and field meet a successful one for our coverage area would be an understatement. There were 39 area events spanning all four schools that qualified for the state meet, and an incredible 22 of them earned a medal, which required a top eight finish.

The Shenandoah boys stole the show with two state championship events. The Mustangs sent just five athletes to the state meet and ended up fifth place overall with the two state titles, and a third, a fourth and two sixth-place medals. All of those events that earned medals now own the school record in that event. In fact, after the Mustangs won the 800 medley relay state title - the first event of the meet's final day - they were tied for the team lead at the state meet.

The Shenandoah girls had a successful meet as well, which included a finalist in the 100-meter hurdles from another school record holder. The Fillies showed well in the hurdle events all season and also had a field event and a distance event qualify for the state meet.

The Clarinda boys finished sixth at the state meet, earning five state medals, including a pair of runner-up finishes, while the Clarinda girls also earned five state medals, missing a top 10 state finish by two points. Both Cardinal teams had remarkable seasons, which included top three finishes at the Hawkeye 10 Conference track and field meet and a state qualifying meet championship for the boys. An impressive senior class exits both Clarinda programs who took both the boys and girls programs to new heights.

Both Sidney track and field programs saw continued improvement throughout the season and the girls finished the year with a school record and state medal in separate events. The Cowgirls’ sprint relays were highly successful for much of the season. The Sidney boys were the only coverage area team shut out of the state meet, but saw some success from several individuals and put together a couple strong relay teams for the final few meets of the year.

The Essex boys and girls teams both had a repeat performer at the state track and field meet, both of which improved on last season’s success. Both Essex teams also showed well in other events during the season.

Clarinda girls tennis had the highest team finish of the season for a coverage area team at the state level. The Cardinals qualified for the state tournament for the second straight season and won highly competitive state quarterfinal and state semifinals to advance to the final. The Cardinals fell there, but were extremely happy and proud of a state runner-up finish. They also had a pair of state doubles qualifying teams and won a medal.

The Clarinda boys had a lot of new, young faces break onto the varsity roster and had to battle for their few match wins during the season.

The Shenandoah tennis teams enjoyed some success as well. The Mustangs had a three-time state qualifier, who won his first state medal. They also advanced out of the first round of the substate team field. The Fillies lost their top athlete due to injury during the season, but continued to battle and also advanced out of the regional team first round.

The Sidney girls enjoyed the most success of the coverage area teams on the golf course, qualifying for their first state team appearance in school history. The Cowgirls earned a seventh-place state trophy, had an individual state medalist and longtime head coach of the girls and boys — Janice Shanno — was awarded the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s Golden Plaque of Distinction Award.

The Sidney boys had a strong season as well, with a district qualifier and a team that just missed qualifying for the district tournament. Sidney’s top athletes on the boys and girls side teamed up to win a medal at the co-ed state tournament.

The Clarinda girls also had a strong season on the golf course, with the golf team joining the girls tennis and track and field teams all finishing in the top three in the Hawkeye 10 Conference. The Cardinals had a strong top three, who led the team into the regional final.

The Clarinda boys had a pair of district qualifiers and were an incredibly balanced team with several athletes earning the top spot for the Cardinals during a given event. Kort Neal led the Cardinals in average and was a district qualifier. He was one of the final cuts taken off of the spring all-area team.

The Shenandoah boys were extremely young with only one non-freshman on the team, an athlete who qualified for the district tournament in Jade Spangler, who was also one of the final cuts from the spring all-area team. The Shenandoah girls had a new head coach in Jay Soderberg and continued to show improvement all season.

Essex and Stanton were together on the golf course again this season and the girls qualified for the regional final for the second straight season after struggling with numbers early in the year. The boys had quite a few on the team and showed growth on the course throughout the season.

Overall, there were 53 athletes — 29 girls and 24 boys — considered for the Southwest Iowa Herald Spring Sports All-Area Team. Clarinda leads the way this spring with 10 selections, five on both the first and second teams. Shenandoah is next with five picks, four to the first team. There are three Sidney selections, one on the first team and two second team selections from Essex.

There are 12 repeat selections from the spring 2022 all-area team, six of which are on the spring team for the third consecutive year. There are three selections that were also on the fall and winter all-area teams and six others that were on either the fall or winter team.

The outgoing senior class leads the way on the spring team with nine selections, five on the first team. Six juniors were selected, three to both the first and second team. There were four sophomores selected, two the first team and one freshman earned second team honors.

The All-Area team is below, starting with the 10 members of the first team, listed alphabetically.

Southwest Iowa Herald 2023 Spring Sports All-Area First Team

First Team

Taylor Cole, senior, Clarinda Tennis and Track and Field

The first all-area member is the first of five dual-sport selections to the spring all-area team. Cole starred as the No. 1 player on Clarinda’s state runner-up tennis team. Cole also was part of the state doubles entry that finished seventh, earning her second straight state doubles medal. She was 12-3 on the season in singles. Cole was also a big part of Clarinda’s sprint relays on the track, qualifying in three events for the state meet. She earned an eighth-place medal in the 1,600-meter medley relay. Cole was also a first team all-area selection last year. She was a first team pick in the fall and a second team selection in the winter.

Chloe Denton, sophomore, Shenandoah Track and Field

The first Shenandoah athlete on the team is also the only Shenandoah girl on the spring all-area team and the first underclassman on the team. Denton starred in the hurdles for the Fillies. Denton took home the sixth-place medal in the 100-meter hurdles final at the state meet. She also anchored the state qualifying shuttle hurdle relay team. Both of those events also won a second straight Hawkeye 10 Conference title. Hurdle teammate Kate Lantz was one of the final cuts from the spring all-area team. Denton broke sister Roxy’s school record in the individual event at 15.36 seconds. She also anchored Shenandoah’s sprint relays. Denton moves up after being a second team selection last spring. She was also a second-team winter selection.

Avery Dowling, senior, Sidney Golf

Dowling is the first Sidney athlete recognized and she finished her Cowgirl golf career with a ninth-place finish at the state tournament, earning her first state medal. She was the first Sidney athlete to qualify for state golf as a sophomore and finished her career with three straight state appearances. She also led her team to the state tournament for the first time in program history and they finished seventh. She finished the season with an adjusted nine-hole average of 44.9. She then earned another state medal at the co-ed state tournament in June. This is Dowling’s third consecutive first team selection to the spring all-area team. She was also a first team pick in the fall and winter.

Mayson Hartley, senior, Clarinda Tennis and Track and Field

Hartley is our second Clarinda athlete and our second dual sport athlete in the field. Hartley finished her outstanding track and field career with state medals and the school record in the 800- (2:16), 1,500- (4:43) and 3,000- (10:33) meter runs. All of those times come from this year’s state meet, where she also anchored the Cardinals to an eighth-place medal in the 1,600-meter medley relay. Hartley also starred on Clarinda’s state runner-up tennis team. She teamed up with Cole to finish seventh at the state doubles tournament, their second straight state medal. This is Hartley’s third straight first team spring all-area selection. She was also a first team pick in the fall.

Isaac Jones, senior, Clarinda Track and Field

The first Clarinda boy on the spring all-area team was this year’s state runner-up in the long jump, a spot Jones earned for the second year in a row. After winning the state high jump championship as a sophomore, he could never earn a second state medal in the event, but leaves Clarinda as the school record holder at 6 feet, 8 inches. Jones was also a state relay qualifier on the track. Jones makes his third straight spring all-area first team. He was also a first team selection in the fall.

Jerzee Knight, sophomore, Clarinda Track and Field

The second sophomore on the spring all-area team is the third member of Clarinda’s girls track and field team earning all-area honors. Knight started and finished the season on a high note after losing much of the middle part of the season because of injury. She broke the school record in the long jump in March and then finished the season as a state finalist in the 100-meter dash, finishing fifth on the season’s final day. Knight was a second team selection last spring.

Tyler Laughlin, senior, Shenandoah Track and Field

The first Shenandoah boy to be included on the spring all-area team had a senior season to remember, earning a state medal in the discus and shot put and breaking the school record in both. The two school records had been on the books since the 1960s. He entered the season wanting to be Shenandoah’s all-time throwing king and leaves with that title. Two specific throws late in the season showed the kind of competitor Laughlin is. The final throw of his high school career came in the discus and he moved from eighth to third at the state meet with his second best competitive throw ever. His final throw of the state qualifying meet in the shot put gave him that school record. This is Laughlin’s third straight selection to the spring all-area team, but he was a second team pick the last two years.

Andrew Lawrence, junior, Shenandoah Tennis

The next selection is also a Shenandoah boy, but one that competed on the tennis courts where Lawrence led the Mustangs all season and ended the year with an eighth-place medal at the state singles tournament. The state appearance was the third for the junior and he claimed the program’s first state singles medal in 20 years. He was the No. 1 player on a Mustang team that finished 7-5 on the season. Lawrence makes his third straight appearance on the spring all-area team and his second straight first team selection.

Alex Razee, junior, Shenandoah Track and Field

Another Shenandoah boy is next and the first member of a Mustang sprint group that had a state track and field meet that won’t soon be forgotten. Razee won the 400-meter dash title and then won three more state relay medals, including a state title in the 800-meter medley relay. All four of those events: (400 in 49.22 seconds; 4x100 relay in 43.47; 4x200 relay in 1:30.58 and 800 medley relay in 1:32.99) are a Shenandoah school record. Razee was also a first team selection last spring.

Treyton Schaapherder, junior, Clarinda Track and Field

One more Clarinda athlete for the first team is Schaapherder who wrapped up an exceptional junior season with a state runner-up finish in the 3,200-meter run and a fourth-place finish in the 1,600, breaking his personal best time in both. He finished the 1,600 in 4:24 and the 3,200 in 9:36. He was part of a spectacular group of distance runners across the Hawkeye 10 Conference. Schaapherder was also a first team selection in the fall.

Second Team

Olivia Baker, senior, Essex Track and Field and Golf

The second team begins with the Essex girls representative on the spring all-area team. Baker qualified for her second straight state track and field meet in the shot put, placing 22nd. She also won the Corner Conference title in the event. Baker was also part of the Essex-Stanton golf team that qualified for the regional final in Class 1A. This is Baker’s second straight second team spring all-area selection.

Tadyn Brown, senior, Clarinda Track and Field

Back to Clarinda track and field and the leader of the team’s sprint group. Brown leaves Clarinda with the long jump school record and put down impressive times in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes over the course of the season. He qualified for the state meet in four events. This is Brown’s third straight spring all-area team. He was a first team pick the last two seasons. He was also a first team pick in the fall and a second team selection in the winter.

Eve Brumbaugh, junior, Sidney Golf and Track and Field

The second member of the first Sidney girls golf state tournament team makes an appearance on the spring all-area team. Brumbaugh was Sidney’s second best golfer most of the season, finishing with an adjusted average of 52. Brumbaugh was also a state meet qualifier on the track, finishing 24th in the 400-meter dash. Track and field teammates Paycee Holmes and Lilly Peters just missed a place on the spring all-area team. This is Brumbaugh’s first selection to a seasonal all-area team.

Brody Cullin, junior, Shenandoah Track and Field

Another of Shenandoah’s state champion sprinter group joins the spring all-area team as Cullin was the anchor runner for the Mustangs’ school record breaking and state medal winning 4x100 and 4x200 meter relays. He ran the 200-meter leg on the state champion 800 medley relay team. Hunter Dukes and Cole Graham were also part of those relays, along with Razee. Cullin also qualified for the state meet in the 400-meter hurdles. This is the first time Cullin has been selected to a seasonal all-area team.

Tony Racine, junior, Essex Track and Field and Golf

Racine is the Essex boys representative on the spring all-area team and the final dual-sport athlete in the group. Racine was best in track and field although an injury kept him off the track and just in the field for the last few meets of the season. He still qualified for the state meet long jump for the second year in a row and just missed a state medal, finishing ninth. Racine was also a second team all-area selection last spring. He was also a second team pick in the fall.

Taylor Rasmussen, freshman, Clarinda Golf

The only freshman on the spring all-area team is Rasmussen, who led a Cardinal golf team that qualified for a Class 2A regional final. Rasmussen and the Cardinals also finished second at the Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament. Individually, Rasmussen missed qualifying for the state field individually by a single stroke. She finished the season with a 48.8 adjusted average. Rasmussen makes her first seasonal all-area appearance.

Hayden Thompson, sophomore, Sidney Golf

Staying on the golf course with Thompson, who was the leader of the Cowboys all season. He qualified for the district tournament and finished 15th there. He teamed up with Dowling to win a state medal at the co-ed state tournament. Thompson was the leader of a new-look Cowboy team that finished just four strokes shy of qualifying for the district tournament. This is Thompson’s first time selected to a seasonal all-area team.

Kyle Wagoner, sophomore, Clarinda Track and Field

The last track and field athlete on the spring all-area team is Wagoner, who had a terrific final meet, finishing fifth in the 1,600-meter run and sixth in the 3,200 for his first and second state meet medals. His 4:24 time in the 1,600 was nearly better than teammate Schaapherder, who was just ahead of Wagoner much of the season. His fastest 3,200 of the season was 9:51. Wagoner was a first team selection in the fall.

Avery Walter, senior, Clarinda Tennis

The last spring all-area team tennis athlete is also the third member of Clarinda’s state runner-up team. Walter teamed up with Brooke Brown to qualify and win a match at the state doubles tournament, losing out to teammates Cole and Hartley in the medal-clinching match. She was 12-3 at Clarinda’s No. 3 singles spot all year. This is Walter’s first selection to a seasonal all-area team.

Tatum Watkins, senior, Clarinda Golf

The final athlete on the spring all-area team spent her spring at the Clarinda Country Club, where Watkins finished her outstanding career by helping the Cardinals to the regional final in Class 2A. Watkins teamed up with Rasmussen and Gianna Rock, who just missed a place on the spring all-area team, in leading the resurgence of a Cardinal girls golf team that also finished second at the Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament. Watkins makes her first appearance on a seasonal all-area team.

Congratulations to all 20 athletes!

Look for the summer all-area team in the Aug. 2 edition and the all-sports team, which spans the entire academic year, in the Aug. 9 edition.