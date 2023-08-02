The summer sports season is complete with multiple area teams taking big steps forward with the hopes that this season is the beginning of even more success. There were quite a few athletes that had a strong summer and many of them are recognized here with the release of the 2023 Southwest Iowa Herald Summer Sports All-Area Team.

The all-area team consists of 20 athletes, 10 boys and 10 girls, evenly split between a first and second team. The team is made up of baseball and softball athletes and all Clarinda, Essex, Shenandoah and Sidney athletes are eligible. At least one boy and one girl are required from each school.

The summer team is a different one to put together than any of the other three seasons because there is just the one sport for both the boys and girls. There aren’t any positions on this team, like many postseason baseball/softball postseason teams, however, making for some tough decisions.

The team is revealed here after a look back at some highlights.

It was a summer of milestones for Clarinda softball. The Cardinals beat multiple Hawkeye 10 Conference opponents for the first time in several years and ascended the conference ladder to third place. First-year head coach Brad Knight saw four different pitchers have success during the season and put together a batting order that was strong from top to bottom, and almost everybody is back next season.

Clarinda baseball advanced further in the postseason than any other coverage area team, winning two postseason games to play in a substate final, one win shy of a second state tournament bid in three seasons. The Cardinals won a third consecutive district title with several new faces on the varsity lineup. It was a roster that also had some moving pieces over the course of the season, but the Cardinals persevered to be one of the top 16 teams in Class 2A.

Shenandoah baseball made some impressive strides over the course of the season. The Mustangs easily won a playoff game and gave Clarinda everything they wanted in the second round. Shenandoah ended up with eight wins, and was quite close to a few more. They showed depth in multiple positions, something head coach Brett Roberts hasn’t been able to enjoy in recent years. Everyone returns next season.

Shenandoah softball was very similar to Shenandoah baseball with taking big strides forward this season. Head coach Aaron Burdorf had some familiar faces with experience back, but had a lot of new faces on the varsity lineup as the season began. The Fillies found their footing late in the season, winning a playoff game over Clarinda and then battling Atlantic tough in round two. The Fillies also return everyone.

It was an up and down season for Essex softball, but one that saw them play good ball late in the season, which included two playoff wins. The second of those wins showed the resiliency of this Trojanette group as they battled back from a seven-run deficit to beat a Fremont-Mills team that had beaten them three times earlier in the season. A young lower half of the batting order grew up quickly during a season which saw them win 11 games.

It was another tough summer for Essex baseball as the Trojans struggled to their fourth consecutive winless season. They nearly took down Griswold early in the year. They showed some promise, though, and a young group gained valuable experience this summer as they look to move forward into a better 2024.

Sidney baseball found some success at times, but numbers were down and they were really young in spots to be able to compete each night in the Corner Conference. They earned most of their wins early in the year, and then battled through some roster turnover late in the season. They return most of the roster moving forward.

The Sidney softball team earned a couple wins late in the season as head coach Dustin Sheldon had to work with low numbers, a young team and some injury concerns during the season. While it wasn’t a typical Sidney girls sports season, the Cowgirls took some good strides forward.

Overall, there were 52 athletes – 28 boys and 24 girls – considered for the Southwest Iowa Herald Summer Sports All-Area Team. Clarinda leads the way with nine selections, including five on the first team. Shenandoah has five picks on the summer all-area team, including three first teamers. Essex has four selections, two on the first team. Sidney has the remaining two selections, both on the second team.

There were nine repeat selections from last summer’s all-area team with four of those nine earning summer all-area team recognition for the third year in a row. Six athletes earned all-area recognition for at least a second season this academic year with one athlete making it to a fourth all-area team this year and another making a third all-area team. There were six athletes being honored on a seasonal-all area team for the first time.

The junior class leads the way on the summer all-area team with 11 selections, four on the first team. The senior class also has four first team picks, but just one on the second team. There are three sophomores on the all-area team, one on the first team, and a first team freshman.

The All-Area team is below, starting with the 10 members of the first team, listed alphabetically.

Southwest Iowa Herald Summer Sports All-Area First Team

Cole Baumgart, junior, Clarinda baseball

The summer all-area team starts in Clarinda and the first Cardinal baseball player of the group. Baumgart missed the first five games of the season as he continued to recover from off-season surgery, but when he entered the lineup, he picked up right where he left off last season. He led the Cardinals in hits with 28 and RBIs with 19. He hit .475 for the season, 10th best in Class 2A. His 10 extra-base hits pushed his slugging percentage over .700. His recovery progressed during the season, allowing him to play shortstop the last couple games. This is Baumgart’s second straight season of being named summer all-area first team.

Tadyn Brown, senior, Clarinda baseball

Brown set the tone for Clarinda baseball each time they stepped on the field, leading off and playing shortstop. He hit .297 with 19 hits. He also walked 27 times, giving him a .531 on-base percentage, and he swiped 26 bases. He had six extra-base hits and drove in eight runs. He had just six errors on the season for a .943 fielding percentage. Brown was a second team selection last summer. He was also a first team all-area pick in the fall and a second team selection in both the spring and winter. This is Brown’s record ninth seasonal all-area selection.

Jenna Burdorf, junior, Shenandoah Softball

Burdorf is the first Shenandoah athlete on the all-area team. Burdorf swung the bat at a .509 clip with 29 runs scored and 11 RBIs. Her success slap hitting from the left side continued to be a valuable part of Shenandoah’s offense and she finished the season with the 12th best batting average in Class 3A. She also stole 22 bases from the number two spot in the batting order. While she didn’t finish the season as the team’s primary pitcher, she completed the summer with a 3.05 ERA and 57 strikeouts over 75 2/3 innings in the circle. She also committed just two errors on the season. Burdorf was also a first team selection last summer.

Tori Burns, junior, Essex Softball

The first Essex representative on the all-area team had a terrific summer, striking out 174 opposing hitters in the pitching circle over 126 2/3 innings. Burns finished the year with a 2.04 ERA. Her bat was also a big one in the Trojanette lineup, hitting .446 with 29 runs scored and 20 RBIs. She had 41 hits, 10 of which were doubles. She also stole a team-high 24 bases and committed just four errors on the season. Burns was a second team selection last summer.

Kaylah Degase, senior, Clarinda Softball

The first member of the Clarinda softball team to appear on the all-area team was the program’s only senior this summer. Degase played shortstop, batted in the three-hole and hit .336 with 27 runs scored and 26 RBIs with 10 hits going for extra bases. Degase was the leader of a Cardinal team that made huge strides forward this season in finishing third in the Hawkeye 10 Conference. This is the third straight summer Degase has been named to the all-area team, but the first time as a first team pick.

Brianne Johnson, senior, Essex Softball

Johnson gives Essex softball another first team selection. She hit .456 for the season and became the leader in the middle of a Trojanette lineup that hit the ball well. Nearly half of her 41 hits went for extra bases giving her a .733 slugging percentage. She scored 21 runs and drove in a team-best 34. She also pitched 13 2/3 innings this season, striking out nine. Johnson’s four-sport career comes to an end with her first selection to a seasonal all-area team.

Jerzee Knight, sophomore, Clarinda Softball

Knight gives Clarinda softball a second selection on the all-area first team. She held on to the top spot in the lineup and finished with 45 hits, 43 runs and 24 RBIs, hitting .381 and slugging .534 with nine doubles, three triples and a home run. She stayed on the move once she reached base, swiping 32 bags, eighth best total in 3A without being caught once. She also got to nearly everything defensively in center field, committing just four errors on the season. Knight was also a first team selection in the spring.

Camden Lorimor, junior, Shenandoah Baseball

Lorimor is the first Shenandoah baseball player recognized on the all-area team. He hit .267 for the Mustangs with 16 runs scored and a team-high 15 RBIs. He also walked 16 times for a .402 on-base percentage. Lorimor pitched the second most innings for the Mustangs with 31 2/3, striking out 33 batters with a 7.52 ERA and two wins. He committed just one error on the season. This is the first time Lorimor has been recognized on a seasonal all-area team.

James McCall, senior, Clarinda Baseball

McCall gives Clarinda baseball a third first-team all-area selection. McCall started and ended the season as Clarinda’s ace on the mound and finished 5-2 with a 1.27 ERA in eight starts. He struck out 56 batters in 49 2/3 innings and gave his team a great opportunity to win every time he stepped on the mound, regardless of the opponent. At the plate, he hit .185 with 11 runs scored and nine RBIs. McCall was a second team selection last summer.

Logan Twyman, freshman, Shenandoah Baseball

Twyman is the only freshman on this year’s all-area team and gives Shenandoah baseball a second first team all-area selection. Twyman became Shenandoah’s ace late in the season and put up strong numbers, going 2-2 with a 3.40 ERA and 44 strikeouts over 35 innings and eight appearances, five starts. Offensively, he hit .151 with eight hits, six runs scored and six RBIs. This is Twyman’s first appearance on a seasonal all-area team.

Summer All-Area Second Team

Peyton Athen, sophomore, Shenandoah Softball

Shenandoah softball’s second all-area performer is Athen, who turned into the team’s top pitcher and was very strong while at her best. She struck out 109 batters in 128 1/3 innings with a 3.16 ERA. She was also a strong bat in the middle of the Shenandoah lineup with a .235 average and 15 RBIs. She committed just two errors defensively. Teammates Lynnae Green and Caroline Rogers were two of the final cuts from the all-area team. Athen was a first team selection during the winter season.

Brooke Burns, junior, Essex Softball

Burns is the third Essex softball athlete on the all-area team. She held on to the shortstop position for much of the season and batted .323 near the top of the lineup with 31 hits, 10 for extra bases, 25 runs scored and 23 RBIs. She also stole 14 bases and finished the year with a .953 fielding percentage. She struck out 13 batters over 10 1/3 innings in the pitching circle. Burns was also a second team selection in the winter.

Michael Hensley, sophomore, Sidney Baseball

The first Sidney athlete on the all-area team is Hensley, the Sidney boy representative on the all-area team. Hensley played in a variety of positions this summer and hit .269 with a .424 on-base percentage. He finished with 18 hits, 10 of which went for extra bases for a .463 slugging percentage. He scored 19 runs and drove in 11. He also pitched a team-high 33 1/3 innings, finishing 2-4 with a 5.67 ERA and 29 strikeouts. Teammate Gabe Johnson was one of the final cuts from the summer all-area team. This is Hensley’s first appearance on a seasonal all-area team.

Presley Jobe, junior, Clarinda Softball

Jobe is the third Clarinda softball player earning all-area recognition. She hit .330 in the middle of the Cardinal batting order with 36 hits, nine for extra bases, 33 runs scored and 30 RBIs. She stole 17 bases and only committed two errors on the season. This is the third straight season Jobe was named to the summer all-area team. She was a first team selection the last two seasons.

Lylly Merrill, junior, Clarinda Softball

Merrill gives Clarinda softball another all-area selection. Merrill was one of four solid pitchers in Clarinda’s rotation and finished 6-2 with a 3.95 ERA. She struck out 27 opposing batters over 51 1/3 innings. She also swung the bat well, hitting .337 with 14 runs scored and 31 RBIs. Teammates Brynn Isaacson and Ryplee Sunderman were two of the final cuts. This is the first time Merrill has been selected to a seasonal all-area team.

Tony Racine, junior, Essex Baseball

Racine was one of the leaders of an Essex team that was short on numbers and experience this season and is the only Essex boy on the all-area team. He struck out 33 opposing hitters in 16 2/3 innings, finishing with an 11.76 ERA in nine pitching appearances. He was also one of Essex’s top hitters with a .194 average and a .359 on-base percentage to go with four runs scored and three RBIs. Teammate Kaden Buick also was strongly considered for the all-area team. Racine was also a second team all-area selection in the spring and a second team pick in the fall.

Fallon Sheldon, junior, Sidney Softball

Sheldon is the Sidney girl representative on the all-area team and had a great season for the Cowgirls. Sheldon hit .489 over 18 games with 22 hits, six for extra bases. She scored 11 runs and drove in five. She committed just four errors on the season for a .943 fielding percentage. Sheldon was also a second team selection last summer.

Jade Spangler, junior, Shenandoah Baseball

Spangler gives Shenandoah baseball a third athlete on the all-area team. He hit at the top of the Shenandoah lineup all season and finished with a .233 batting average and a team-best 22 runs scored to go with 12 RBIs. His team-high 22 walks gave him a .411 on-base clip. He also pitched 18 1/3 innings over five starts with a 7.25 ERA and 17 strikeouts for the Mustangs. He played shortstop when he wasn’t pitching and finished with a .919 fielding percentage. Teammate Cole Graham was one of the final cuts. Spangler was also a second team selection last summer.

Creighton Tuzzio, junior, Clarinda Baseball

After having three first team selections, Clarinda baseball has its first second team all-area selection. Tuzzio was second on the team in innings pitched with 34 1/3 and strikeouts with 50. He finished 3-2 with a 4.28 ERA in 10 appearances, six starts. Tuzzio was a .189 hitter at the plate and was on-base at a .358 clip with seven runs scored and nine RBIs. This is Tuzzio’s first appearance on a seasonal all-area team.

Levi Wise, senior, Clarinda Baseball

The last of the 20 athletes honored on the all-area team is the fifth Clarinda baseball player and third Clarinda baseball senior. Wise is the only senior on the all-area second team and had a terrific season for the Cardinals. He batted near the top of the order and stayed there most of the season, hitting .292 with 16 runs scored and 13 RBIs. He was also strong defensively with a .930 fielding percentage, playing mostly second base. Teammate Andrew Jones was one of the final cuts from the all-area team. Wise was a second team selection in the winter.

Congratulations to all 20 athletes!

The 2022/2023 all-sports all-area team, spanning the entire academic year, will be released in next week’s Southwest Iowa Herald and online Wednesday, Aug. 9.