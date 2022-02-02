Southwest Iowa wrestling secures winning dual season

ROCK PORT – The Southwest Iowa Warriors wrestlers earned a pair of dual wins Tuesday, Feb. 1, at Rock Port, Missouri, to wrap up a winning dual season.

The Warriors opened with a 60-16 win over East Mills and then beat Rock Port 70-12 to end the night.

Every win on the night for the Warriors was by fall or forfeit, except Gabe Johnson’s 12-1 major decision over Rock Port’s Caleb Lucas in the opening match of that dual. For that, Johnson was named the evening’s Standout Athlete and said he liked how he wrestled.

“I had good control on my feet and my takedowns felt strong,” Johnson said. “I wasn’t as comfortable on bottom as I would have liked to be, but I got it done.”

Cade Smith, Hadley Reilly and Chance Roof earned first period falls for the Warriors while Philip Gardner and Kurt Speed earned falls in the second period.

Rock Port’s points came in a forfeit in Southwest Iowa’s only open weight and a win by fall over Southwest Iowa’s Christian Mayer at 170.

There was also a girls match in the dual against Rock Port. It was an official girls dual for the Blue Jays with girls wrestling already being a sanctioned sport in Missouri. The one match was a win for the Warriors, with Emily Kesterson winning by fall at 159 against Rock Port’s Hadleigh Jones. Rock Port took a forfeit win at 100 pounds and officially won the dual on tiebreaking criteria, most wins by forfeit.

East Mills actually won all three of the contested matches in its dual with Southwest Iowa. Speed took an 11-3 loss to Brodyn Wray at 152 and Dawson Erickson and Gardner both lost by fall. Gardner’s loss came after leading 10-2 and Warriors head coach Aaron Lang said that one was tough to take.

“I was a little disappointed in the East Mills dual,” Lang said, “where we didn’t win a physical match. They are pretty tough at the other weights we wrestled though. It was a workmanlike win (overall) and we got the job done.”

Lang said seeing Gardner bounce back after the loss against East Mills to earn a pin against Rock Port’s Lane Mason was big for him.

“Philip got a big pin and that was nice to see,” Lang said. “Cade Smith made things exciting. He’s a rodeo guy and I told him afterwards you don’t have to put on a show like in rodeo, you could have pinned him right away, but he got the job done.”

The wins secured a winning dual season for the Warriors, the program’s first in at least a decade. Lang said that’s been a goal for a few years now and to accomplish that is a big deal.

“I keep telling the team each year that we keep building,” Lang said. “Our program is right there and this is the next step. Now we’re winners and now what’s it going to take to win some tournaments and keep building to the next level. They are working hard and it’s a young team.”

Johnson, who is just a sophomore, but has been one of the top athletes on the team all season, agreed that a winning season is huge for the program.

“Our dual team is confident and we have won a lot more duals than last year,” Johnson said. “This gives the team confidence for future years and to finish up this season.”

The postseason is next for the Warriors and a trip to Harlan for a Class 2A sectional. Carroll, Glenwood, Greene County and Red Oak are also in the field and Lang said he’s confident his kids can do good things Saturday.

“We have to wrestle in good positions and dictate what’s going on on our feet,” Lang said. “I feel good with where we are, especially in the lower weights with Seth (Ettleman), Gabe and Kyle (Kesterson). Even with Kurt and Hadley in the middle, as long as they go out and do what they need to do, I like where we are.”