Southwest Iowa wrestling splits two duals on opening night

SIDNEY – Southwest Iowa wrestling split two duals in their season opener Tuesday, Dec. 1 at Sidney High School.

The Warriors opened the day with a 42-30 win over Woodbine and then lost 63-11 to Treynor in the nightcap.

While the Warriors weren’t able to earn many wins in their match against the Cardinals, that dual had the most exciting matches of the night.

Kyle Kesterson had the first win of the dual for the Warriors, beating Danny Kinsella 9-6 at 138 pounds. Kesterson gave up some near fall points in the second period to fall behind 6-4 going into the third, but he was able to earn a reversal and near fall points of his own in the final minute of the match to earn the win.

It was one of two wins for Kesterson on the day, after beating Nate Wright of Woodbine by fall in his first match.

“Kyle got started late with Fremont-Mills football making it to the state championship game,” Southwest Iowa head coach Aaron Lang said. “Those guys have only had a week of practice. But he’s one of the older guys, he knows what to do and that showed in his last match. He took it to him, stayed in good positions and gave himself a chance to win late. He’s the leader of our team.”