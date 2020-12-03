Southwest Iowa wrestling splits two duals on opening night

SIDNEY – Southwest Iowa wrestling split two duals in their season opener Tuesday, Dec. 1 at Sidney High School.
The Warriors opened the day with a 42-30 win over Woodbine and then lost 63-11 to Treynor in the nightcap.
While the Warriors weren’t able to earn many wins in their match against the Cardinals, that dual had the most exciting matches of the night.
Kyle Kesterson had the first win of the dual for the Warriors, beating Danny Kinsella 9-6 at 138 pounds. Kesterson gave up some near fall points in the second period to fall behind 6-4 going into the third, but he was able to earn a reversal and near fall points of his own in the final minute of the match to earn the win.
It was one of two wins for Kesterson on the day, after beating Nate Wright of Woodbine by fall in his first match.
“Kyle got started late with Fremont-Mills football making it to the state championship game,” Southwest Iowa head coach Aaron Lang said. “Those guys have only had a week of practice. But he’s one of the older guys, he knows what to do and that showed in his last match. He took it to him, stayed in good positions and gave himself a chance to win late. He’s the leader of our team.”
After two quick falls and a forfeit win for Treynor, Joseph Thompson wasn’t able to win, but battled back late to take a 6-5 loss against Kyle Moss at 170. Moss took Thompson down and rode him out in the first two periods to lead 4-0. Moss took Thompson down again in the third and looked in position for a comfortable win, but Thompson found an opening for a reversal and threw Moss on his back in the final minute. That was all the points he could find though in a 6-5 loss. Thompson won by forfeit in his other match. Lang said Thompson is another guy that showed well with limited practice time coming in.
“Joe has only been wrestling for three years,” Lang said. “He’s strong and gave himself an opportunity to win late and made things interesting. It would have been big for him to get the win, but it’s a good learning experience and we’ll take it. He’s missed some time for quarantine and has only practiced three times.”
A pair of freshmen at the two smallest weights were also double winners for the Warriors. Gabe Johnson won two contested matches at 113. He turned a small lead into a third period fall against Woodbine’s Cayne Meeker in the first match of the day and then battled Treynor’s Ayden Sengmany to a 4-0 decision in the night’s final match.
Seth Ettleman took a forfeit in the Woodbine dual at 106 and then had little trouble with Treynor’s Jameson Drake with a 16-0 technical fall in 2:54.
“We knew going in that (Johnson and Ettleman) would be tough,” Lang said. “They have high goals and it showed. Going out as freshmen they aren’t satisfied. They want to be the best and are going to work to get to where they need to be. It’s nice to have those two and their experience. They work together and make each other better. To have two competitors like that with high goals makes it fun to watch. As long as they keep working, they’ll have a good year.”
Samuel Daly also won a contested match for the Warriors at 220. He had an 11-0 lead in the third period when he pinned Jacob Allen of Woodbine, and then fought hard but lost by fall to Treynor’s Corey Coleman, a state qualifier last year at 195.
“Daly has been working hard,” Lang said. “Treynor bumped the kid up to wrestle him and Sam put up a good match. He’s another kid coming off of football and he’s in the right spot and working hard. As long as that translates to the other kids, I’m excited for what we have, not just for this year, but for the future.”
Riley Spencer and Christian Mayer took forfeit wins for the Warriors in the win over Woodbine.
Lang said it was a solid start overall for his team.
“We were missing a lot of key pieces,” Lang said. “We were missing our starters probably at 126, 132 and a couple other weights. We did well. We knew we could compete with Woodbine and we beat them. I thought we would show a little better against Treynor, but I liked what I saw. It was a good learning experience, and I can’t wait to see them wrestle again.”
The Warriors will see Treynor again Saturday as they’ll travel there for a tournament.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!