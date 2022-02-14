Southwest Iowa's Ettleman advances to state wrestling

GLENWOOD – Southwest Iowa sophomore Seth Ettleman advanced to the Class 2A state wrestling tournament with a runner-up performance at 113 pounds Saturday, Feb. 12, at the Class 2A District 2 Wrestling Tournament.

Ettleman is the first Warrior to advance to the state tournament since 2015. He scored 12 team points for the Warriors to give them an 11th-place team finish.

Samuel Daly and Chance Roof were also in the district field for Southwest Iowa, but neither was able to win a match.

Ettleman and Southwest Iowa head coach Aaron Lang knew the semifinal match was the big one against Creston’s Christian Ahrens and the Sidney sophomore scored a reversal with seven seconds left to win 4-2.

“We knew (Ahrens) was pretty much the only thing in my way,” Ettleman said about qualifying for the state tournament. “I knew I just had to keep my head down and wrestle my match. It means a lot (to qualify for state). It’s been my motivation all year.”

Ettleman and Ahrens were even at two points each after the second period and Ettleman started the third period on bottom but couldn’t score until the final seconds.

“He never gave up,” Lang said about the last two minutes. “We knew coming in (Ahrens) had a good drag and we had to take our shots. Seth never gets too flustered on bottom. There were a couple times I thought he was out (in the third period) and told him to get his point. At practice, we’re always looking for the next score and he went and got two instead of one.”

Ettleman lost the championship match by fall to Glenwood’s Vincent Mayberry, but Ahrens won the consolation match, meaning no wrestleback was needed.

Ettleman is the program’s first state qualifier since Lang took over as head coach and Lang said it’s another accomplishment for his program and shows they are going in the right direction.

“We’re finally getting over that hump,” Lang said. “We’re two small schools making one big one and we’re here to wrestle. We have a sophomore going to state and now we’re starting to believe we can get to that next level.”

A video interview with Ettleman can be seen below.

It was a tough day for Lang’s other two district qualifiers, as Daly and Roof both lost both of their matches by fall.

“Sam and Chance had tough days but getting to districts in 2A is a huge accomplishment,” Lang said. “Unfortunately (Saturday) wasn’t their day. Sam gets another chance, but for Chance to go out as a senior as a district qualifier is something he can hang his hat on. Sam got here last year and was fourth and now he’s fourth this year. Hopefully that can motivate him to get over the hump and move on.”

Ettleman’s season continues for Southwest Iowa with the first round of the Class 2A state tournament, which starts at 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.