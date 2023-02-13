GLENWOOD — Southwest Iowa juniors Seth Ettleman and Gabe Johnson earned berths in the state wrestling tournament after runner-up finishes Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Class 2A District 5 Tournament, held at Glenwood High School.

The state tournament appearance will be Johnson’s first and Ettleman’s second. The Warriors nearly had two more qualify as Flynt Bell and Sam Daly both had wrestleback opportunities that came up short.

Southwest Iowa head coach Aaron Lang said it was a good day for his two qualifiers.

“It’s a big step for Gabe,” Lang said. “This was his goal to get to the state tournament as a junior to see what it’s like and go compete. For him to get there is awesome. Seth is closing the gap. He had (Vinny) Mayberry in the final and lost by a 12-5 decision. The last couple times we have wrestled him, he pinned us, so it’s working on getting better. Getting up there is an accomplishment and now go for more.”

After spending much of the season at 126 pounds, Johnson bumped up to 132 for the district tournament and beat Shenandoah’s Ethan Laughlin 6-3 in the semifinals, a match that proved to be enough to qualify.

“I knew that was the match to win,” Johnson said on his semifinal. “I put my full force into that match and wrestled my game. I wrestled smart, made it to the finals and that’s all it took. I felt better (at 132) and it worked out pretty good. It’s been my goal all year (to get to state) and it feels good to accomplish it.”

Johnson was pinned in the first period by Glenwood’s Matt Beem in the final, but the semifinal win was all he needed.

Ettleman had a similar path in qualifying for the state tournament. Ettleman’s 9-2 semifinal win over Atlantic’s Josh Hass was his only win of the day. Ettleman lost 12-5 to Glenwood’s Mayberry in the final.

“It was definitely a goal to get (to state),” Ettleman said. “My goal was to be on top (Saturday), but I just gave it my all every match. I have more to accomplish at state.”

The final match of Daly’s career was a heartbreaker as he lost 9-4 in a sudden victory period to Atlantic’s Miles Mundorf in a wrestleback match.

Daly trailed Mundorf 2-1 after the first and second periods in the 220 pound wrestleback, but drew even at 4 in the final period. Mundorf was able to take Daly down straight to his back late in the one-minute sudden victory period.

“Sam hadn’t wrestled before his freshman year,” Lang said, “and he ended up with 94 career wins and was a two-time district qualifier going into this year. “He’s been on this stage before and been so close. Give us five more seconds at the end of regulation and he may have had the takedown there. I’m super proud of his effort and what he has done for the program.”

Daly earned the wrestleback with a late fall against Harlan’s Matt Schwery in the third-place match. It was a 1-1 score in the final seconds when Daly was able to get a takedown and fall with just five seconds showing on the clock. Daly’s other two wins came by fall, while also losing by fall to Glenwood’s Mason Koehler in the semifinals.

The freshman Bell pinned Atlantic’s Tyson O’Brien in the third-place match and then put Shenandoah’s Jacob McGargill on his back in the first period of the 145-pound wrestleback. McGargill was able to fight off of his back, and then reversed and pinned Bell, however, ending his season.

“Flynt came in as the four seed and the message was to go out and take it, crazy things happen at districts,” Lang said. “Flynt beat (O’Brien) in the third-place match, a kid he had lost twice to in the last two weeks. He overcame a loss and some adversity and had a great day.”

Bell won his quarterfinal match by fall before losing by fall to Glenwood’s Reese Fauble in the semifinals.

Those four were the only ones to win a match for the Warriors, who scored 62 team points to finish seventh in the eight-team field.

Brandon Orozco lost twice by decision at 285 for the Warriors, falling 8-2 to Shenandoah’s Steven Perkins and 7-1 to Bryson Harris of Clarinda. Kurt Speed also went the distance twice at 160, but both losses were by major decision.

Southwest Iowa’s Blake Schaaf, Dylan Linkenhoker and Christian Mayer were all pinned twice.

Lang now takes Ettleman and Johnson to Des Moines and a Class 2A State Tournament, which will run in the afternoon session Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with start time set for 1:30 p.m.

“I want them to wrestle six tough minutes and as long as they can do that, we’ll be good,” Lang said. “Both want to be on the medal stand. Seth has an opportunity and he can compete with all the kids. He needs to stay on his offense and get better (from Saturday) and hopefully we can get him and Gabe on the medal stand. Gabe needs to stay on his offense and finish his moves.”