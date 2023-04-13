Clarinda freshman Ian Smith was the Cardinals’ only match winner in an 8-1 home loss to Southwest Valley Tuesday, April 11.

Smith earned an 8-2 win at number six singles over Matthew Means, securing the only Cardinal win of the day.

Grant Barr was the closest to another win for Clarinda, losing 8-5 to Owen Paul at number two singles.

None of the rest of the four singles matches were close, with Clarinda’s Drake Riddle falling 8-1 to Evan Timmerman at number one. Dillon Hunter dropped an 8-1 decision to Slate Goodvin-Kinnard at number three and Brady Cox also lost by an 8-1 score to Logan Westlake at four. Paxton Tomkinson wasn’t able to secure a single game with an 8-0 loss to Parker Boswell at five.

Cox and Tomkinson had the closest match in doubles as the Cardinal duo fell 8-4 to Boswell and Means at number three.

The other two doubles matches ended in 8-1 scores. Riddle and Barr lost to Timmerman and Paul at number one and Hunter and Smith fell to Goodvin-Kinnard and Westlake at number two.

The Cardinals are back home Thursday to take on Maryville.