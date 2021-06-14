Southwest Valley outslugs Trojanettes

Southwest Valley scored 21 runs on 17 hits in just five innings in a 21-11 win over Essex softball Thursday, June 10.

Essex pitcher Tori Burns pitched a scoreless first, but Southwest Valley’s bats exploded from there, finishing with the 17 hits and taking eight walks.

Essex scored in every inning except the fourth, but didn’t have the firepower to stay up with the Timberwolves, who ended the game early with a six-run fifth inning.

The Trojanettes finished with 14 hits with Burns, Cindy Swain, Emma Barrett, Brooke Burns and Brianne Johnson all ending the game with two.

One of Johnson’s hits was a triple. Kyndra Gray and Elise Dailey both had a double.

Barrett scored three runs and Johnson crossed the plate twice while also driving in two runs. The Trojanettes also stole 15 bases with Barrett and Brooke Burns swiping three each.

The Essex defense committed seven errors with 14 of 21 runs ending up earned against three Essex pitchers.

Morgan Shuler was one of six Southwest Valley hitters with a multi-hit game, finishing 4-4 with three RBIs as the Timberwolves improved to 5-11 on the season.

Essex fell to 0-3.