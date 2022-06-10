Southwest Valley scores a lot in sweep of Essex

The Essex baseball and softball teams were overwhelmed by Southwest Valley Thursday, June 9, at Essex High School.

The Trojans lost 30-2, while the Trojanettes dropped a 24-5 contest.

Essex softball scored four runs over the first two innings, but gave up 10. Both teams scored a single run in the third inning and nobody scored in the fourth, but things got away from Essex in the fifth as Southwest Valley nearly batted around twice, scoring 13 runs.

All nine Timberwolf starters had at least one hit and three different athletes had three RBIs each against Essex pitchers Brianne Johnson and Brooke Burns.

The Trojanette defense didn’t help Burns and Johnson out, committing 13 errors during the game.

Johnson had three of the 10 Essex hits on the day. She tripled, scored twice and drove in a run. Burns and Olivia Baker added two hits, a run scored and an RBI each. Cindy Swain tripled, scored and drove in a run in the loss.

The Southwest Valley offense wasted no time attacking the Trojans in the baseball game, scoring 11 runs in the first inning. The Timberwolves added 14 more runs in the second and then another five in the third. The game was called after the third frame.

The Trojans pushed two runs across in the second inning. Kaden Buick had a hit and scored a run. Skylar Hall also had a hit and Bradley Franks scored the other run for Essex.

The Trojans fell to 0-2 on the season and the Trojanettes to 0-5. Both teams are home again Friday to take on Stanton and then play Stanton again Saturday on the road.